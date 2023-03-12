Cal Fire crew saves surfers

First responders saved two surfers by bringing them up the cliff face on the south end of Devil's Slide on Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy Cal Fire. 

Two surfers were rescued by firefighters on Sunday after they were caught between waves and rocks north of Montara State Beach and pulled up the cliff of Devil’s Slide. 

First responders were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to reports of two surfers who had been swept past the north end of Montara State Beach. They were spotted at the bottom of the cliff in a small cove. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

Sapho

Why go surfing with this weather?

