Two surfers were rescued by firefighters on Sunday after they were caught between waves and rocks north of Montara State Beach and pulled up the cliff of Devil’s Slide.
First responders were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to reports of two surfers who had been swept past the north end of Montara State Beach. They were spotted at the bottom of the cliff in a small cove.
(1) comment
Why go surfing with this weather?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.