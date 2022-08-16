Continual need of repair

The staircase leading to Surfer’s Beach has needed repairs almost from their unveiling. Adam Pardee / Review

In 2016 a group of dignitaries from state, county and local governments gathered on the bluff above Surfer’s Beach to cut the ribbon and celebrate their collaboration on a $1.8 million project that added rip-rap to slow erosion, improved the Coastal Trail and installed the now familiar blue stairs leading to the sand.

Just two months after the ceremony, the Review reported, “Bolts connecting the bannister’s wooden posts to the cement stairs are beginning to rust, and the wood is splintering and pulling apart.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories