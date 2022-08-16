In 2016 a group of dignitaries from state, county and local governments gathered on the bluff above Surfer’s Beach to cut the ribbon and celebrate their collaboration on a $1.8 million project that added rip-rap to slow erosion, improved the Coastal Trail and installed the now familiar blue stairs leading to the sand.
Just two months after the ceremony, the Review reported, “Bolts connecting the bannister’s wooden posts to the cement stairs are beginning to rust, and the wood is splintering and pulling apart.”
At the time Supervisor Don Horsley said his staff was in contact with Caltrans about repairs. He described the project as a temporary fix.
“They were designed to last 15 years only,” he said about the stairs.
Lisa Ketcham, then vice chair of the Midcoast Community Council, seemed to anticipate the ongoing issue even as the ribbon was being cut. “The stairs looked like something they’d have to rebuild every year,” she said.
In the interim, wave damage and heavy summer usage have taken their toll on the stairs leaving them in a condition not too different from that described six years ago. The bottom stairs have detached leaving bolts exposed. Beachgoers now carefully step over the ominous splinters and protruding metal.
Now, as the warm weather of late summer brings crowds to the beach, repairs do not seem to be imminent. John Doughty, director of Public Works for Half Moon Bay, wrote in an email to the Review: “The stairs do not fall within the maintenance responsibility of the city.” He cited the permit issued by the California Coastal Commission to Caltrans.
“The ongoing maintenance responsibilities typically fall to the agency receiving and accepting the permit and conditions,” Doughty explained.
Doughty and Mayor Debbie Ruddock noted that it is unclear who is responsible for maintenance because the permit does not specifically address the stairs even though they were authorized under the permit. “As the stairs are under the permit, one would surmise it is covered by the maintenance obligations,” Ruddock wrote.
Doughty copied San Mateo County Public Works on his email asking if officials there could provide any additional clarity, but no response has been received in time for this story.
Ruddock and Doughty acknowledged the unfortunate confusion over responsibility.
“We certainly don’t want the situation to persist as a hazard, so we’ll stay on it,” Ruddock concluded.
