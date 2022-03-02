A surfer stranded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Francisco was rescued late Saturday afternoon by firefighters.
A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said the rescue happened after the surfer was overcome by strong ocean currents just off Lands End, near the city's historic Cliff House.
The fire department spokesperson said the surfer was evaluated by paramedics at the time, and was expected to be OK.
