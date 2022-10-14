Joel Zemenick remembered as gentle soul

Joel Zemenick of JZ Surfboards posed in his new Princeton facility in 2021. Review file photo

 Adam Pardee

Joel Zemenick, a longtime Pacifican and a beloved figure in the local surfing community, died on Oct. 9 at age 50. 

Family friends remember Zemenick as a friendly, soft-spoken but hardworking and driven man, especially when it came to his passion, building surfboards. With more than 25 years of experience hand-shaping all types of surfboards in California, Zemenick became an established presence on the Coastside through his label, JZ Surfboards.

