Joel Zemenick, a longtime Pacifican and a beloved figure in the local surfing community, died on Oct. 9 at age 50.
Family friends remember Zemenick as a friendly, soft-spoken but hardworking and driven man, especially when it came to his passion, building surfboards. With more than 25 years of experience hand-shaping all types of surfboards in California, Zemenick became an established presence on the Coastside through his label, JZ Surfboards.
Zemenick’s wife, Andi, who oversees the shop's operations and sales, and she and her family were extremely grateful and touched by the outpouring of support from the surf community.
“He was a quiet, humble, gentle guy,” she said. “But when you talk boards with him, you learned so much.”
Zemenick was raised in Carlsbad but made his home in Northern California for the past 30 years. As a young man in his 20s, he began working in Santa Cruz under the tutelage of board builder Jeffery Devine of JD Rockets Surfboards. There Zemenick became a sponge and soaked in all the knowledge he could, delivering pizzas by night so he could surf and sand boards during the day.
He eventually continued north before settling in Pacifica. In 1997, he began creating boards under JZ Surfboards and officially launched his brand in 2004. For seven years he ran his business out of cramped shipping containers in Pacifica. In 2021, he upgraded his operation to a two-story Princeton warehouse, a state-of-the-art one-stop shop with all the bells and whistles capable of producing, shaping, laminating and glassing in-house.
In addition to glassing boards for multiple shapers around the Coastside, Zemenick and his team spent long hours creating customized boards for all abilities and types of surfing. His wife noted that there are about 30 orders left in Zemenick’s queue, and local shapers from Pacifica to Santa Cruz have reached out to offer their skills to finish the work.
“He could talk technical board design better than anybody I know,” she said. “He loved it.”
Zemenick was also an avid traveler and spent time abroad in Indonesia and Mexico. He was well connected to surf communities in mainland Mexico and earlier this year gave about 15 boards to kids in various towns around Punta Mita and Sayulita. Andi Zemenick said the team had recently worked out a deal to launch a satellite shop south of the border to teach board building to local shapers and ship boards back and forth. However, the status of that program is unknown now.
“We were going to go back and forth for those kids,” she said. “They’re broken up. There’s a paddle-out for him in Sayulita the same day there’s a paddle out here.”
Casey Lee, who runs Calee Board Factory in Pacifica, knew Zemenick since 2011. Zemenick used to glass boards at his factory in Pacifica before relocating to Princeton. Lee would often venture south to get orders glassed by his old friend. As a poignant example of Zemenicks’ generosity, Lee pointed to a raffle Zemenick did to benefit The Big Wave Project where kids could design their “dream board” with their own color and designs alongside him in Princeton.
“A lot of guys in the industry wouldn’t take the time to do that,” Lee said.
“He always made time for people,” Lee continued. “Super helpful and caring. He had a huge heart and was very loving. He was also a skilled craftsman in the surfboard trade who had been doing it for over 30 years.”
Mike Wallace, a fellow custom board shaper who shapes down the street from Zemenick’s warehouse, remembers him as a “genuine community member” and one of the hardest workers in the surf industry he knew. On the Coastside, board building is a small guild, and Wallace knew Zemenick for nearly 15 years and gave him boards to glass over the years. He recalled Zemenick’s enthusiasm for helping the next generation as he mentored standout local middle and high school students, giving them new boards and explaining the process in his shaping bay.
“He had deep connections to the community,” Wallace said “He was very personable, I don't think I ever heard a foul word out of his mouth. He had a good sense of humor and was a genuinely nice guy.”
