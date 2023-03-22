A retired judge hired by San Mateo County has concluded her investigation into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office's decision to send deputies to an Indiana custom car builder’s business for reasons some observers found dubious. She summarized that the Sheriff’s Office’s actions, while not illegal, were not a practical use of taxpayer money or county resources.
Last week the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to release former Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith’s confidential 47-page report detailing the years-long payment contract dispute between San Mateo County businessman Sam Anagnostou and Mark Racop, an Indiana resident who builds custom Batmobiles, and county efforts to investigate and charge Racop.
In August 2021 Anagnostou filed a report with the Atherton Police Department claiming he’d been the victim of fraud and hadn’t received a $210,000 custom-made Batmobile he’d ordered from Racop in 2017. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal complaint. The report stated that Anagnostou also filed a civil lawsuit against Racop in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Anagnostou then complained to former San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos that he hadn’t received the car. The report said Bolanos took the call because he is acquainted with Anagnostou, who is a friend of Bolanos’ brother. Racop was charged with two felonies, but in July 2022 San Mateo County Stephen Wagstaffe dropped the charges following further investigation.
