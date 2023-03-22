A retired judge hired by San Mateo County has concluded her investigation into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office's decision to send deputies to an Indiana custom car builder’s business for reasons some observers found dubious. She summarized that the Sheriff’s Office’s actions, while not illegal, were not a practical use of taxpayer money or county resources. 

Last week the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to release former Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith’s confidential 47-page report detailing the years-long payment contract dispute between San Mateo County businessman Sam Anagnostou and Mark Racop, an Indiana resident who builds custom Batmobiles, and county efforts to investigate and charge Racop. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories