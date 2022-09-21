The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors rejected an appeal from Green Foothills and the Sierra Club to a Planning Commission decision allowing improvements around the large propane storage tank maintained by Amerigas near Half Moon Bay Airport. The Midcoast Community Council also expressed opposition to continued use of the site for bulk storage of propane.
In a bureaucratic twist the supervisors all seemed to agree with the opposition to the propane facility but nonetheless voted to reject the appeal.
The county permitted installation of propane tanks on the site in 1964 in order to supply the Pillar Ridge manufactured home community and nearby businesses with fuel. That function became obsolete about 20 years later when PG&E connected the area to natural gas lines.
Amerigas continued to use the location to maintain a 15,000-gallon tank for distribution of propane even after the local residential use ceased.
In 2015 the county determined that improvements to the site that had been made after 1987 required a Coastal Development Permit. Amerigas eventually applied for a permit and the Planning Commission approved it as long as the company met certain conditions regarding fencing and other safety considerations.
Sensing an opportunity to close the facility that some view as “an existential threat to public health and safety” for current and future residents of Pillar Ridge and the Big Wave project, opponents filed appeals on the grounds that the tank itself should not be exempt from permitting even though the original installation predates the Coastal Act.
The county acknowledged that changes to the site, such as new fencing, would not be exempt from permitting. But Steve Monowitz, director of planning and building, pointed out that approving the appeal would put them in the odd position of having to remove features believed to improve the safety and appearance of the facility.
Supervisor Don Horsley described objecting to the permit for improvements as “a clumsy way of getting this out of there.” He said, “The appeal doesn’t do what we want it to do,” and added that, “in the meantime let them have the appropriate fence.”
The board voted unanimously in favor of Horsley’s motion to deny the appeal while also asking the Department of Planning and Building to develop a plan to phase out the facility. Monowitz cautioned that it could take up to a year to do so. ▪
Please don’t call it the Pillar Ridge propane tank. We are the long-suffering community next door, unable to escape this incompatible hazardous land use owned by Amerigas. The 227 families at Pillar Ridge Manufactured Home Community on Airport St are the “sensitive receptors” of this carelessly operated hazardous facility. Since 2015, we have asked the County to help us, to protect us, to move the bulk propane facility safely away from us.
Amerigas says it’s “infeasible” to move it. That’s because nobody wants it near them.
MCC website has slide presentation to illustrate the issues: https://midcoastcommunitycouncil.org/propane-facility-airport-st
