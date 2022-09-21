The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors rejected an appeal from Green Foothills and the Sierra Club to a Planning Commission decision allowing improvements around the large propane storage tank maintained by Amerigas near Half Moon Bay Airport. The Midcoast Community Council also expressed opposition to continued use of the site for bulk storage of propane.

In a bureaucratic twist the supervisors all seemed to agree with the opposition to the propane facility but nonetheless voted to reject the appeal.

(1) comment

Lisa Ketcham

Please don’t call it the Pillar Ridge propane tank. We are the long-suffering community next door, unable to escape this incompatible hazardous land use owned by Amerigas. The 227 families at Pillar Ridge Manufactured Home Community on Airport St are the “sensitive receptors” of this carelessly operated hazardous facility. Since 2015, we have asked the County to help us, to protect us, to move the bulk propane facility safely away from us.

Amerigas says it’s “infeasible” to move it. That’s because nobody wants it near them.

MCC website has slide presentation to illustrate the issues: https://midcoastcommunitycouncil.org/propane-facility-airport-st

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories