San Mateo County moved one step closer to implementing civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office last week when the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support the idea.

The vote followed a report from the ad hoc committee led by Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, appointed by the board in September to explore different ways of ensuring effective monitoring of the sheriff. Former Sheriff and  board President Don Horsley, who initially opposed establishing independent oversight, acknowledged, “People have indicated it’s time for change, so I am in favor of that.”

