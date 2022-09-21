The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to appoint Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum to an ad hoc committee that will research and report on the possibility of civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.
Board President Don Horsley, who is also a former sheriff, introduced the motion to form the committee. No date has been set for the committee to present its findings or for the board to act further. Slocum said that a study session has been scheduled for Oct. 18.
Interest in civilian oversight of law enforcement has increased since the summer of 2020 when the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and a series of other documented instances of police violence against African Americans led to protests and civil unrest nationwide.
In September of that year the California Legislature passed AB 1185 authorizing county supervisors to establish boards with oversight of sheriffs. There are now an estimated 25 law enforcement agencies in California, including those in Palo Alto, San Francisco and Oakland, with independent review boards or auditors.
After AB 1185 became law in 2021, a group of concerned citizens formed Fixin’ San Mateo County with the goal of “enacting effective oversight of the County Sheriff’s Office.” Members of the group organized demonstrations and spoke during supervisors’ meetings last May.
In the June election, Christina Corpus defeated incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos with a campaign focused on reform and transparency. Although Corpus, who will take office in January, did not endorse independent civilian oversight in her campaign, she promised to implement community advisory boards representing different parts of the county, including the coast.
“I will meet with these boards quarterly to discuss issues that arise in their specific communities,” she wrote on her campaign website. “This will also allow me to hear directly from community members on our performance.”
During discussion of his proposal Horsley said that his experience in law enforcement inclined him to oppose civilian oversight. He acknowledged that his meetings with Jim Lawrence, chairman of Fixin’ San Mateo, convinced him to move the idea forward.
Lawrence said that he worked to ensure that Horsley understands the value of civilian oversight and how it can work to the benefit of deputies as well. “Everyone has checks and balances, even the president, so the sheriff should, too,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence told the supervisors during the meeting that he would provide them with any information and data available from other communities that have implemented civilian oversight. He told the Review he is grateful that they are weighing the facts.
He said the progress in San Mateo County has also led people to call him seeking advice on the political process. He said he emphasizes the wide support for
the idea among residents of the county and the importance of transparency in a department that costs taxpayers almost $300 million per year. ▪
