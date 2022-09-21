The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to appoint Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum to an ad hoc committee that will research and report on the possibility of civilian oversight of the Sheriff’s Office.

Board President Don Horsley, who is also a former sheriff, introduced the motion to form the committee. No date has been set for the committee to present its findings or for the board to act further. Slocum said that a study session has been scheduled for Oct. 18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories