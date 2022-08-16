The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution at its Aug. 2 meeting calling for the county to advocate in support of women’s health and reproductive rights on the state and federal levels.

The motion follows several other actions by the board promoting reproductive health care freedom in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

