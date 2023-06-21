In the final minutes of their last regular meeting of the fiscal year, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously allocated $2.36 million for discretionary projects spread across all five of their districts. More than $400,000 of the allocation will benefit various organizations serving the coast from Pacifica to Pescadero. The revenue to support these projects comes from the voter-approved Measure K half-cent sales tax.

Voters initially approved the sales tax as Measure A in 2012 for a 10-year period running through March of this year. Measure K was passed in 2016 to extend the tax for an additional 20 years. The measure generated almost $110 million for the fiscal year ending last June.

