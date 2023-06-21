In the final minutes of their last regular meeting of the fiscal year, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously allocated $2.36 million for discretionary projects spread across all five of their districts. More than $400,000 of the allocation will benefit various organizations serving the coast from Pacifica to Pescadero. The revenue to support these projects comes from the voter-approved Measure K half-cent sales tax.
Voters initially approved the sales tax as Measure A in 2012 for a 10-year period running through March of this year. Measure K was passed in 2016 to extend the tax for an additional 20 years. The measure generated almost $110 million for the fiscal year ending last June.
In March of 2021 the supervisors convened study sessions to analyze anticipated revenue from the tax through this year and concluded that for the period ending next week, the board could allocate $5 million in grants supporting projects identified by the five supervisors.
Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the coast, introduced resolutions supporting the Pacifica Resource Center, Coastside Hope, Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, Puente de la Costa Sur and the Pescadero Community Church.
The Pacifica Resource Center and Coastside Hope provide essential services such as food, shelter, school supplies, tax preparation and access to showers for Pacificans and residents of the Midcoast, respectively. The Resource Center will receive $30,000 to acquire refrigerated warehouse space to expand its food distribution capacity. The supervisors approved $50,000 to support programs at Coastside Hope.
Puente will receive $50,000 to support their mobile laundry program and other wellness services. Speaking at the supervisors' meeting, Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente, explained that the laundry program is vital because few people on the South Coast have access to a washer and dryer. Without the mobile service, farmworkers and others would need to take a bus to Half Moon Bay to do laundry.
The Pescadero church was founded in 1867 and continues to function today in its original building, which is listed as a California historical landmark. A grant of $30,000 will provide funding for fresh painting and installation of a fire alarm system for the wooden structure.
Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace, which will receive a grant of $150,000, summed up the impact of the Measure K allocations, telling the board that he is “really impressed and inspired by the way our county is supporting so much good.”
