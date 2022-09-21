The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved allocating $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a new program called Working Together to End Homelessness Innovation Grants. The office of County Executive Mike Callagy presented the proposal to the board and will supervise implementation of the grant program.

Assistant County Executive Peggy Jensen told the supervisors that the goal of the program is to “promote bold and innovative approaches to working with our over 1,000 unsheltered homeless residents.”

The title of this article may attract attention but it is certainly misleading. Money cannot solve the problem - figuring out housing and ongoing assistance with day-to-day living is needed. There are so many diverse issues confronting each homeless person, including mental health, addiction, inability to work, etc.

John Charles Ullom
Dumb story title

