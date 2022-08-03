Following eight years of study and community input, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution last week stating that the Connect the Coastside comprehensive transportation management plan is consistent with the county’s general plan. The vote paves the way for continued planning and implementation of improved transportation infrastructure from Miramar to Montara.

Steve Monowitz, director of the Planning and Building Department, described the action by the supervisors as an “important milestone for this project,” which, he said, has origins going all the way back to 2007. That’s when traffic issues threatened to lead to a moratorium on residential development in the unincorporated Coastside.

