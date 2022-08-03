Following eight years of study and community input, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution last week stating that the Connect the Coastside comprehensive transportation management plan is consistent with the county’s general plan. The vote paves the way for continued planning and implementation of improved transportation infrastructure from Miramar to Montara.
Steve Monowitz, director of the Planning and Building Department, described the action by the supervisors as an “important milestone for this project,” which, he said, has origins going all the way back to 2007. That’s when traffic issues threatened to lead to a moratorium on residential development in the unincorporated Coastside.
Despite the long history of the project and the detailed recommendations presented in the plan that runs more than 200 pages, implementation of Connect the Coastside remains a long-range goal. In fact, there is a “30-year implementation horizon,” according to Chanda Singh, senior transportation planner in the Planning and Building Department.
In public comments before the vote, Moss Beach resident JQ Oeswein praised the project but urged the supervisors to “consider significant acceleration” of implementation. He noted many of the projects that will have the biggest impact won’t be completed for at least another 16 years.
Connect the Coastside includes 32 specific recommendations for infrastructure improvements along with additional suggestions for changes in policy, new programs and ongoing evaluation. The idea is to create high-quality transportation options on the Coastside for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and people who rely on public transportation.
Specific recommendations highlighted by Singh in her presentation to the supervisors include intersection controls where 16th Street, California Avenue and Cypress Avenue hit Highway 1 in Moss Beach. The plan recommends roundabouts at those locations due to their ability to calm traffic and based on preferences expressed by residents during community input sessions. Singh emphasized that each location will need further study before any changes are implemented.
Work on the first phase of one infrastructure improvement recommended in the plan, the Midcoast Multimodal Parallel Trail, has already begun. The trail provides a safe bicycle and pedestrian path on the east side of Highway 1 connecting Montara to the Naomi Patridge Trail in Half Moon Bay. According to Connect the Coastside documents, the trail will provide a safe route to school for students at El Granada Elementary School and “by providing residents the opportunity to walk and bicycle, congestion on the highway should improve.”
The first phase of the trail runs from Mirada Road in Miramar to Coronado Street in El Granada. Supervisor Dave Pine asked at the meeting when the path would be completed. Monowitz replied that they “don’t have a detailed timeline but we are taking advantage of any grant opportunities.”
Singh stated that the planning team estimates a cost of $77 million for all recommended infrastructure improvements and additional expenses for staffing and operation of new programs. They also expect costs to rise over the multi-decade implementation of the plan. The supervisors have not yet allocated funding to implement the full plan.
The scope of Connect the Coastside includes unincorporated county areas between Devil’s Slide and the northern border of Half Moon Bay, and Highway 92 between the coast and Interstate 280. Because transportation in these areas is linked to surrounding developments, the study area informing the plan included Half Moon Bay and the rural areas west of Interstate 280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.