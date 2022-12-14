The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week approved a high-level, long-term plan to promote ecological health and suppress wildfires in more than 1,000 rural acres of Pescadero Creek County Park.
Known as the Pescadero Creek County Park Climate and Habitat Resiliency Plan, the policy prepared by the San Mateo County Parks Department provides a blueprint for fire mitigation strategies for a little over 1,000 of the park’s 5,943 acres. It’s the largest park in the county’s system. The board unanimously approved the plan on Dec. 6, though Supervisor President Don Horsley was absent.
Before the county took over the park in 1971, the park was logged by the Santa Cruz Lumber Co. Rich Sampson, a forester for Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit, called the plan a huge step forward for the county.
“In the 50 years the county has owned the land, the forest has essentially been let go,” he said. “I’m very impressed that San Mateo County has taken the step to now manage and care for their land, something that very few counties have the will to attempt.”
Assistant Parks Director Hannah Ormshaw said the Parks Department worked with Auten Resource Consulting to identify acreage that would benefit from new fire suppression work like shaded fuel breaks, trimming, grazing and herbicide, though the exact tactic for each spot has not been decided. The plan identified 17 work sites ranging from 10 to 140 acres. No permitting or environmental review has been approved for any aspect of the plan. The area was surveyed last year largely because of concern over the damage caused by the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires. Ormshaw noted the county could do prescribed burns, but a lot more planning was needed.
“We don’t expect to see these changes occur overnight,” she said. “It will take a long process to see the shifts we want in the forests.”
The Parks Department’s staff noted that some projects involve removing trees to allow larger and more fire-resistant “old-growth” trees to become a more prevalent part of the park. In some instances, if it's determined there’s no better use, the county could sell some redwood and Douglas fir trees, and revenue from the sale will be deposited into a trust fund to be used only for restoration projects at Pescadero Creek County Park.
Some county residents voiced concern that the new trust fund would be an incentive for the Parks Department to facilitate commercial logging in the park. Parks staff noted that any tree removal would be for habitat benefits, and the specific numbers would be on a site-by-site basis. Ormshaw noted the fund is expected to be only a small portion of the funding needed to complete projects outlined in the plan.
At the end of last week’s meeting, supervisors asked the Parks Department to add language to the plan to err on the conservative side of removing trees, and each project as it's ironed out will be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors.
“We’re not doing 1,000 acres worth of work right now,” Parks Director Nick Calderon said. “We’re breaking these projects into sizable smaller projects that will allow us to properly monitor and maintain these areas effectively with the staff in house and our contractors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.