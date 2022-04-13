The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 at its April 5 meeting to approve a pilot program allowing dogs off leash in designated areas of Quarry Park. Supervisor Carole Groom voted against the motion without comment.
The action should conclude, for at least a year, the heated debate that has hounded the proposal since the board instructed the Parks Department to develop a recommendation for dog recreation in county parks over three years ago.
The approved proposal includes extensive signage indicating which trails in Quarry Park are designated for off-leash dogs. Other trails will be restricted for on-leash use only. Dogs will not be allowed at all on the playground or around the reservoir.
In October 2018 the board amended county ordinance code to allow on-leash dog access in designated areas of county parks and directed the Parks Department to recommend an off-leash program as well.
The department convened a “Dog Work Group,” which gathered input, convened community meetings and drafted recommendations. The outcome was a proposal for a pilot off-leash program at Pillar Point Bluff and Quarry Park.
The Board of Supervisors approved the pilot program at its meeting on Nov. 9, 2021, pending issuance of a Coastal Development Permit.
At the Feb. 9 meeting of the Planning Commission, Parks Director Nicholas Calderon presented the program and explained how its impact would be evaluated at the end of the pilot implementation. Dozens of residents spoke on both sides of the issue at the meeting and many more submitted letters and emails.
The commission voted 3-1 to deny the permit. Two commissioners opposing the permit attempted to introduce a motion amending the program to include Quarry Park but not Pillar Point Bluff. County counsel Timothy Cox explained at the meeting that the commissioners could vote to approve or reject a request for a permit but not introduce their own amended proposal.
Using its authority to override a decision by the Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors voted to uphold denial of the Pillar Point portion of the program while overturning denial of the Quarry Park plan. Supervisors and public comments praised Calderon for his thorough preparation of the proposal and maintaining a calm demeanor throughout the comments, which at times attempted to link off-leash dogs to everything from racism to fire hazards. The supervisors’ decision requires no further action or review by the commission.
