The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new program to provide guaranteed income for foster youth who are 18 to 22 years old. David Canepa, who co-sponsored the proposal with Supervisor Noelia Corzo, described the decision to fund the San Mateo County Guaranteed Income Pilot Program for Transitional Age Foster Youth as a historic day for the county that could be an important step toward breaking the cycle of poverty.

The program will provide up to 18 monthly payments of $1,000 beginning in 2024 to “non-minor dependents” — foster youth who have reached the age of 18 but remain in the county care system. The funds come with no spending restrictions. Recipients can use the monthly stipend as they see fit, for education, transportation, housing, food and other needs.

