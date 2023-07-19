The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new program to provide guaranteed income for foster youth who are 18 to 22 years old. David Canepa, who co-sponsored the proposal with Supervisor Noelia Corzo, described the decision to fund the San Mateo County Guaranteed Income Pilot Program for Transitional Age Foster Youth as a historic day for the county that could be an important step toward breaking the cycle of poverty.
The program will provide up to 18 monthly payments of $1,000 beginning in 2024 to “non-minor dependents” — foster youth who have reached the age of 18 but remain in the county care system. The funds come with no spending restrictions. Recipients can use the monthly stipend as they see fit, for education, transportation, housing, food and other needs.
An estimated 70 individuals will be eligible for the program, including those who turn 18 during the implementation period. In addition to cash payments, recipients will receive other services supporting their pursuit of housing, employment and education.
All former San Mateo County foster youth and current non-minor dependents within the age range will be eligible for the payments regardless of where they currently live. The payments are expected to run from January 2024 through June 2025. The county will evaluate the trial program after it concludes.
The cost for the 18-month program will be approximately $2 million, including $1.26 million in direct payments to recipients. A grant of $100,000 from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation will help defray the expenses. At their meeting last week, the supervisors approved $732,000 in Measure K sales tax revenue to complete the necessary funding. The balance will come from funds reserved for youth-focused services managed by the county’s Human Services Agency.
Data shows that foster youth are particularly vulnerable to falling into homelessness and poverty. An older study cited at the supervisors meeting suggests that about one-fourth of former foster youth nationwide will experience homelessness.
John Fong, director of Children and Family Services for the county, said that providing income to a relatively small local population for a limited term while individuals transition out of foster care offers an ideal way to test the program.
The county will “approach this with a learning mindset,” Fong said.
In 2022 the California Department of Social Services provided $25 million to fund seven pilot guaranteed income programs that supported 1,975 individuals. The only Bay Area recipient of these funds was San Francisco which provided $1,200 per month to 150 former foster youth.
Other Bay Area cities and counties have initiated their own programs. In 2021 the city of South San Francisco provided monthly payments of $500 to 160 households for 12 months. Santa Clara County is launching a program to give $1,200 per month to 50 homeless students graduating high school. Later this summer Rise Up Alameda will begin accepting applications from low-income households to receive payments of $1,000 per month.
Corzo said she hopes the supplemental income “will bring home many of our
foster youth who are living outside of the county.”
She added that she would like to see a subsequent guaranteed income program extended to “pregnant people who are the victims of domestic abuse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.