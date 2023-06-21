A local official’s new office space drew a standing-room-only crowd in Princeton on Friday evening. 

More than 50 people attended the grand opening of San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller’s new Coastside office, located within the Shoppes at Harbor Village. The event marks the fulfillment of a 2022 campaign promise for Mueller and a new point of access for coastal residents seeking county resources. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories