After representing District 3 in San Mateo County for 12 years, Supervisor Don Horsley will step down at the end of the year. Voters will choose between San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller to replace Horsley.
The sprawling district includes the coast from Pacifica to the Santa Cruz county line, La Honda, Pescadero, Atherton, Portola Valley, San Carlos, Woodside and various unincorporated areas between the cities.
The five-member Board of Supervisors oversees an annual budget that currently exceeds $4 billion and a workforce of more than 5,000 employees. County operations range from parks to a medical center, the Sheriff’s Office and libraries, and much more.
The Review met with each candidate separately on Zoom for about 30 minutes to discuss three broad questions that could draw distinctions between the two Democrats in this nonpartisan race. The following summary covers some of the key points the candidates made.
▸ Diversity and gender
The first question focused on Parmer-Lohan’s previous statement that the prospect of an all-male board of supervisors in San Mateo County sends the wrong message at a time of heightened attention to social justice and with women’s reproductive rights becoming one of the central issues in national politics. Carole Groom, currently the only woman on the board, terms out in December.
Although both candidates are strong supporters of reproductive rights, the Review asked Mueller if he agrees that it is important to achieve diversity in our elected bodies and when it might be appropriate for individuals to step aside in order to support this goal. Parmer-Lohan was asked if she believes it is appropriate to suggest that people make their electoral choice based on the gender of a candidate.
Mueller said he supports diversity in elected bodies but emphasized the value of achieving this through the electoral process. “You reach out to all of our diverse communities and we both make our cases and then we let them decide who’s going to best represent women, working families and persons of color on the board of supervisors,” he said.
Mueller also highlighted the support and endorsements he has received from people of diverse backgrounds, unions with diverse membership and, he said, far more current and former women elected officials in the district than his opponent.
To illustrate his commitment he noted that during the pandemic he earned a certificate in diversity and inclusion by taking courses through Cornell University online.
Both candidates talked about their experience when answering the question. Parmer-Lohan said that lived experience matters. “As a woman and member of the LGBTQ community I know what it’s like to have rights denied or taken away, and I believe that those who are closest to the problems are also closest to the solutions,” she said. She repeated her trademark phrase that she will “fight like a mother” to protect reproductive rights.
Parmer-Lohan offered an example of how women can change the legislative agenda. She recounted a colleague on city council telling her they had always supported increasing access to childcare but didn’t take action until she and another woman were elected.
Parmer-Lohan added that her experience working in the health care industry equips her to help prepare the county for the influx of women coming to California for health care services they can’t receive in their home states.
Mueller said his experience as chief of staff to a Santa Clara County supervisor prepares him to accomplish his goals if he is elected.
▸ Affordable housing
The next question focused on the development of housing for low- and middle-income families. The Review asked the candidates for specific ways they might achieve this goal in the face of strong anti-development sentiment on the coast. We asked, beyond general promises to bring people together to achieve the goal in ways your predecessors have not, how would you move beyond opposition to development, or are you willing to go against the will of anti-development groups in the district?
Both candidates emphasized the need to listen to the opposition, understand their concerns and reassure them that they are heard. “I’m willing to turn around and face the crowd,” Parmer-Lohan said. She cites her work in San Carlos where there were calls for a moratorium on all development when she took office. She said that efforts by her and others have helped turn around public opinion and make affordable housing a top priority in the city.
Mueller acknowledged that anytime there’s new development there will be someone against it, but said he has had success bringing community members together on the issue. “When people are that upset I don’t take it personally. It’s not a fight with them. My job is to work through all of that.”
If there’s a good project, he said, he would stand up for it. He talked about the Strawflower Village shopping center as a location where the city and county should come together to incentivize a mixed-use project that includes affordable housing.
Mueller said he hopes people understand that if there is not housing that farmworkers and service workers can afford, “we’re going to lose the coast” because farms and other businesses will not be sustainable.
▸ Budget cuts
In September the supervisors approved a record budget of $4.2 billion and increased the number of county employees to 5,626 even as they discussed the likelihood that revenue will decline with a recession looming.
The Review asked the candidates, can you identify some specific programs or expenses currently part of the county budget that you would support eliminating in order to meet budget restraints and support some of the initiatives you have suggested during the campaign?
Neither candidate named any specific cut they would make. “It would be irresponsible to say I’m going to support one cut or another,” Mueller said, “without sitting down with the county manager, department heads, the community and the people doing the work” to understand how those cuts are going to affect delivering services to residents. He acknowledged that cutting budgets is a painful process that must be done together to ensure that vulnerable populations are not affected disproportionately.
Mueller said that discretionary spending of Measure K dollars might need to be redirected. The tax measure generates roughly $90 million or 2.5 percent of the budget.
He insisted that he wouldn’t compromise on delivering services to the coast and said that being present and building relationships is important so people understand that their representation will not go away during a recession.
Parmer-Lohan also said she would work with department heads asking each of them to look for areas to cut back. Citing her training in business and experience preparing for a 10 percent cut in San Carlos during the COVID-19 shutdown, she said she would work collaboratively and dynamically to find cuts that don’t harm the community. She suggested county departments also have reserve funds that can be drawn on if necessary.
The specific circumstances of a slowdown can generate opportunities for cuts, Parmer-Lohan said. For instance, when public health restrictions prevented the use of recreational facilities due to COVID-19, parks were able to trim their budgets while senior services required increased resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.