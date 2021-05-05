A record number of students will attend Cabrillo Unified School District’s summer programs even after some elementary classes had to be pared down due to a lack of staff.
Although Cabrillo planned to run the Big Lift Inspiring Summers literacy program at both Hatch and El Granada Elementary schools, only the Hatch program will go forward, Program Coordinator Debbie Silveria said. This year’s summer program is still set to be the largest to date, with more than 400 students enrolled.
Silveria said grant requirements from San Mateo County meant she had to finalize rosters last week, cutting off the early learning Big Lift program, which serves students from kindergarten to third grade, at 112 students. An additional 140 spots will serve fourth- through seventh- grade students in a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics enrichment program and 28 students are set to enroll in migrant education. The extended school year and summer skills programs will fill 80 slots. And this summer, the high school will offer four credit recovery classes, the most in school history with the addition of a physical education class.
The increased enrollment, particularly in the credit recovery classes, is a result of remote learning this year, Silveria said. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district offered just two credit recovery classes, increasing it to three last summer and now to four by offering PE for those high school students who need to make up missed or failed classes.
Silveria said she hasn’t advertised the summer programs as widely this year because of expected high demand and a shortage of teachers interested in staffing the programs. One source of educators has been those in training with substitute teaching credentials at the University of San Francisco. Still, it’s not enough to serve the hundreds of early elementary students who qualify for the summer literacy program due to their family’s income level.
“We’re having trouble hiring or attracting applicants,” Silveria said. “... Because I haven't met what I needed to in hiring, I had to call it.”
Summer programs will keep the current safety protocols in place at Cabrillo schools, including six feet of social distancing and mask wearing, Silveria said.
But changes could come as early as this fall. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge wrote in a letter this week that the district is planning for a full reopening come the start of the school year in August. That’s because vaccines are becoming more widely available and California is set to fully reopen businesses over the summer.
Although most school-age students haven’t yet received vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine producer Pfizer may gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15 as early as next week and could submit approval for even younger students by the end of the year. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have also begun trials on kids.
Meanwhile, the state and San Mateo County are allowing students in classrooms to be as close as three feet apart, a change Cabrillo is set to institute come fall, McPhetridge said. Still, public schools are unlikely to be able to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in kids or staff as long as the currently available vaccines are only authorized for emergency use. But Cabrillo leaders are encouraging families to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
“We hope everyone can now schedule vaccinations for their family members as soon as they are available, and we look forward to working together with our Opening Schools Steering Committee and staff to review safety requirements going forward,” McPhetridge wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.