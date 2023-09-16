A former employee of Lemos Family Farm Inc. on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay has filed a lawsuit alleging the agritourism company failed to pay minimum wage along with a range of other labor code violations.
The complaint was filed on Sept 12 in San Mateo County Superior Court and seeks class action status. It alleges the popular attraction failed to pay some employees in accordance with California law. It also alleges Lemos didn’t provide breaks for meal periods, didn’t pay proper overtime, didn’t give employees proper pay statements and failed to pay employees earned wages upon termination. The suit alleges the misconduct began at least four years before the suit was filed.
The named plaintiff is Louise Furman, whom the suit characterizes as a non-exempt, hourly employee at the “amusement park.” It says Furman worked five or six days a week from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. selling entry tickets, managing the parking lot and performing other duties for the popular attraction on Highway 92 near the Ox Mountain Landfill.
On its website, Lemos Farm is characterized as “a working farm and themed amusement park” with pony rides, bounce houses, goat yoga and more. The popular attraction is a landmark on the coast, well known for the statue of a horse that is painted in accordance with changing seasons. Representatives of the farm did not return emails seeking comment on the suit and they could not be reached on the phone in time for this report.
The suit says Lemos managers indicated employees were agricultural workers and therefore exempt from some California labor regulations. “However … plaintiff and putative class members are not agricultural employees because they are employed by defendant to operate its amusement park,” the suit states.
Agricultural workers were not always entitled to overtime in California. Assembly Bill 1066 in 2016 created a timetable to bring such employees in line with workers in most other industries. By 2022, agricultural employers with more than 25 employees had to pay overtime for more than eight hours in a single day and more than 40 hours in a week. Currently, farming operations with fewer than 25 employees must pay overtime after nine hours in a single day or 50 hours in a workweek.
The Industrial Welfare Commission’s Work Order 14 describes who qualifies as an agricultural worker in the state of California. It makes no mention of the kind of work Furman describes in her complaint.
The complaint estimates more than 100 people were underpaid for labor at the farm attraction over the four-year period indicated in the suit. The plaintiff seeks unpaid wages as well as attorneys’ fees and fines it suggests are outlined in the state labor code.
The first hint of the dispute appears to have come in a December 2022 letter to the state Labor Workforce Development Agency. It was not immediately clear whether the agency acted upon the allegations in the letter.
The attorney for Furman did not return calls seeking further comment on the suit in time for this story.
