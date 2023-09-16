Lemos Farm

Traffic meanders by Lemos Farm on Highway 92, east of Half Moon Bay. The popular attraction is a big draw for visitors throughout the month of October. Review file photo

A former employee of Lemos Family Farm Inc. on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay has filed a lawsuit alleging the agritourism company failed to pay minimum wage along with a range of other labor code violations.

The complaint was filed on Sept 12 in San Mateo County Superior Court and seeks class action status. It alleges the popular attraction failed to pay some employees in accordance with California law. It also alleges Lemos didn’t provide breaks for meal periods, didn’t pay proper overtime, didn’t give employees proper pay statements and failed to pay employees earned wages upon termination. The suit alleges the misconduct began at least four years before the suit was filed.

