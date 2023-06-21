A national study on gun violence is seeking participants who were impacted by the Half Moon Bay mass shooting.
The Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government is conducting an unprecedented large-scale assessment of people who have survived mass public shootings.
“We are hoping to raise awareness of this project in your community, especially among survivors of the shooting in Half Moon Bay,” said principal investigator Jaclyn Schildkraut, referring to the violence on Jan. 23 in Half Moon Bay that killed seven people and critically injured one other.
While the study prioritizes people who were present during such an event as well as victims’ family members, its definition of survivorship is broad enough to include law enforcement, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, journalists and professional counselors.
The questions are a broad range of queries related to emotional after-effects such as trauma and grief as well as other adverse impacts including physical disability and disruption of work activities. There are also questions about the accessibility and effectiveness of resources. The survey consists of several multiple-choice questions along with a few short answer prompts.
“There are a few open-ended questions for people to talk about specific circumstances or share insights that they may want to put on the record,” said Schildkraut.
Since launching the study in March, the research team based in Albany, N.Y., has surveyed survivors from about 30 incidents including those at Columbine High School in April 1999 and Michigan State University in February 2023.
According to Schildkraut, previous studies about gun violence survivors have primarily focused on short-term effects in individual communities. The current study will synthesize data from multiple communities, some of which experienced firearms-related incidents decades ago and others of which, like Half Moon Bay, met with tragedy more recently.
Karen Decker, economic and community vitality manager for the city of Half Moon Bay, has been working extensively with survivors of the Jan. 23 shootings. Decker said she has received a lot of support from members of other communities in which mass shootings occurred.
“One thing I have learned in this process is that as soon as it happens, you do become a part of this terrible club that nobody wants to be in,” said Decker. “People want to help. They know what your community is going through, and they have had more months and years go by, and so they see the long-term needs of victims play out long after the initial interest wanes. At first, you have the local shock and that big influx of media, and that’s when there are all the stuffed animals and flowers — but long term, survivors need a lot more.”
Since the Jan. 23 shootings occurred at a workplace, said Decker, survivors have had to cope with different kinds of loss and trauma.
“We had people shot down in front of their co-workers,” said Decker. “In some cases, people had known each other for a long time. We had people who lived at the farm and saw the victims every day, but they weren’t present for the violence — but many others were.”
Decker added that survivors of the violence on Jan. 23 were also left to deal with a sudden loss of income, anxiety around immigration status, and a fear of returning to work.
Schildkraut emphasized that even individuals within the same community often register different ripple effects.
“We have a lot to learn, for instance, about differences between families who lose a loved one in one of these tragedies and somebody who experiences violence directly without physical injury,” said Schildkraut.
“I know you can’t hear these stories over and over again and not be impacted, especially when you’re a member of that community,” said Schildkraut, who has been working with gun violence survivors since 2014. “We look at survivorship much more broadly than the governmental definition, and so if anybody would like to share their experiences, we are happy to include them in our study.”
Once compiled, results of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium survey will be used to educate policymakers and decision-makers via reports, webinars, policy briefs, podcasts and roundtable discussions. Recommendations, however, will be informed by what survivors say.
“One of the things I constantly hear from survivors is, ‘Policymakers aren’t asking us what we need, they’re telling us what we need,’” said Schildkraut. “We don’t want to base our recommendations on what our organization thinks is the right thing. We want to relay what survivors are telling us is the right thing.”
Decker emphasized the value of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium survey.
“The potential for this research, I think, is to just keep a spotlight on these victims and what they’re going through,” said Decker.
