Updated 4:13 p.m.: The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office ordered the evacuation of Half Moon Bay High School this morning after a suspicious call regarding the campus on Lewis Foster Drive. Students are being released for the day.
School authorities asked that no one come to the high school so officers can investigate. Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said Sheriff's deputies were on the campus with specially trained dogs as of 11 a.m. and were conducting a full sweep of the campus.
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Javier Acosta said deputies found no evidence of a bomb and the search had concluded by 12:30 p.m.
As a result of the incident, McPhetridge said the school was releasing students early. He said there was no end-of-year testing on the schedule today and that he didn't think the missed school day would have to be made up before the end of the school year later this month.
He said a parent or community member called authorities this morning referencing a threat and that "out of an abundance of caution" the Sheriff's Office ordered the school evacuated. Initially, students were led out of buildings and onto adjacent school fields.
McPhetridge said the school had recently investigated an earlier threat and that situation had been handled in conjunction with the Sheriff's Office. "In previous weeks, we talked to students and they said it was a joke or a game and it wasn't considered credible." McPhetridge said no students were disciplined as a result of the earlier investigation.
It was not immediately clear whether today's incident is related to the earlier investigation.
"They said it was a drill at first," said student Natalie Serrano, who waited with others on the football field before ultimately walking down Lewis Foster Drive and leaving campus. "And so we sat down and everyone was talking and saying it was a bomb threat. ... That is why I started getting nervous and I was freaking out and my parents were texting me and asking if I was OK.
"I didn't know what was going on, so I was confused," she said.
Classmate Gianna Sautter said it took a bit for a plan to coalesce.
"It began as a rumor and then eventually our teachers started opening up to us telling us that ... it turns out there was a bomb threat that was called in," she said. "So we had to stay there until they got it all figured out."
Many of the students were told to leave their backpacks with cellphones behind, complicating some pick-up arrangements. However most families gathered near the intersection of Main Street and Lewis Foster or in the New Leaf Community Market parking lot.
McPhetridge noted such events are becoming normalized.
"Every now and then we are going to have a bomb threat and this is just our day," he said.
(2) comments
“This is just our day”. Wow.
Find the kids. Discipline them.
