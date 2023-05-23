Staying away

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office wasn't letting anyone up the hill on Lewis Foster Drive on Tuesday morning. Someone called the school with a threat and authorities evacuated the campus buildings. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Updated 4:13 p.m.: The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office ordered the evacuation of Half Moon Bay High School this morning after a suspicious call regarding the campus on Lewis Foster Drive. Students are being released for the day.

School authorities asked that no one come to the high school so officers can investigate. Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said Sheriff's deputies were on the campus with specially trained dogs as of 11 a.m. and were conducting a full sweep of the campus.

Tags

(2) comments

V Beth

“This is just our day”. Wow.

Report Add Reply
Anw

Find the kids. Discipline them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories