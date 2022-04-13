On the morning of April 6, four hedgehogs, five ducklings, one mother duck, five chicks, two hens, four children and Mother McDonald took the stage in front of their parents and classmates at Pescadero Elementary School. The occasion? The school’s latest musical production, based on the book “Hedgie’s Surprise,” by Jan Brett.
Mother McDonald, played by student Lark Wright, makes porridge for her children every morning, but every morning she is greeted by cries of “but we don’t like it.”
“What’s a mother to do?” Wright shrugs in character.
She tried it all different ways: hot, cold, even nine days old, but they still wouldn’t eat it. The children turned to thievery, stealing eggs every morning from the henhouse. They cook them up, eat and then proceed to sleep all day. The hens are OK with this until they see a mother goose and her goslings want to do the same.
But what they don’t know is that the hedgehogs are watching.
They decide to help the hens, substituting acorns for the eggs, then strawberries, then mushrooms, then a potato, before the hedgehogs themselves roll up into balls and get in the nest. When the children return the next morning and reach in, they are confronted with the sharp prickles of the hedgehog. On the way back home, the children decide that porridge isn’t so bad after all.
“It was amazing,” said Nathan Stoll, a parent of kindergartener Finley Miller-Stoll, who played one of the children. “It was so great to see the class sing songs, and to be back on campus with the kids, and just see kids being kindergarteners again. It’s just wonderful.”
The 23 students have been practicing the songs for months in their classroom, and despite only having one practice on the outdoor stage before performing, the production went off without a hitch.
“I thought it was darling,” said Mary Windram, La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District board member. “How could you not love this? They were so funny and it’s the first time that we’ve had a gathering like this in over two years, so it was just wonderful. They did a great job.”
Since retiring in 2012 from teaching kindergarten at Farallone View Elementary School, Geneva Putnam has been planning and directing plays for the transitional kindergarteners, kindergarteners and first graders in daughter Adrianna Balentine’s class.
“The whole idea is to give them confidence, and to work on their memories, because they have to learn all the songs and the actions, and then just to give them the time to shine,” said Putnam.
She added that they also get to work on their reading skills, because she prints out all the words to the songs on chart paper so they read and sing until they have the songs memorized. Each student gets to choose which part they want to play, and she has at least two students for each part, with the exception of Mother McDonald, played by Wright, who performed alone. That way, they have someone else to rely on.
“I think performing is really important,” said Balentine. “Being able to get in front of an audience and sing is really a skill that kids don’t really get exposed to nowadays. And it’s just fun. It’s making memories and giving kids a chance to experience something new.”
Putnam started her teaching career at Pescadero Elementary School, back in the 1970s, before teaching at Farallone View.
“I always did a play with my own class when I was teaching,” she said. “I normally do two to three plays a year with different classes. I have probably been doing plays for more than 30 years now.”
Each year she chooses a new book.
“Jenny Brett is one of my favorite authors,” she said. “Every year I go through her books, and almost every play we’ve done is based on a Jan Brett book, which always has hedgehogs in them.”
The play was the first production at the school since the onset of COVID-19.
“It was wonderful,” Putnam said. “Things are starting to feel normal again.”
