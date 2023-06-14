Two areas of Half Moon Bay are going to see a lot of construction until the end of July as construction teams work on two projects simultaneously.
One is a pavement replacement project within the Arleta subdivision. Crews from Dryco Construction, a Fremont-based company, will be replacing pavement on several city streets: Jenna Lane from Pine Avenue to Kelly Avenue, Alsace Lorraine Avenue from Granelli Avenue to Filbert Street, Second Avenue from Grove Street to Magnolia Street, and Arleta Way from Grove Street to Magnolia Street.
At the same time, Dryco crews are also going to be working downtown for the city’s Main Street Safety Improvement Project. The pavement replacement, restriping and slurry seal will happen on Correas Street from Main Street to Mill Street, Johnston Street from Correas Street to Mill Street, on Mill Street from Johnston Street to Main Street, and Main Street from Mill Street to Highway 1. (That work excludes the Highway 1 and Highway 92 intersections.)
Two key elements of the Main Street project are the installation of high-visibility crosswalks and new bike lanes. Plans call for Class II bike lanes between Highway 1 to Stone Pine Road and Class III lanes for the remaining locations. Some parking spots will be
reconfigured, resulting in a loss of parking spaces
downtown. Parking on Johnston Street would be reduced from 58 to 44 spaces, and parking on Correas Street would be reduced from 16 to 9 spaces.
The city has received $110,000 from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to build and improve transportation options downtown with the goal of reducing carbon emissions. Dryco’s contract is worth $281,177 for the Arleta subdivision work. For the Main Street project, after contingencies and fees, the city will pay Dryco more than $585,200.
Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Expect lane closures and one-way traffic control.
