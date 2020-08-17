  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

Unusual and unpredictable weather continued across the region on Monday morning, as tropical moisture driven by a storm well to the southwest held sway. There were several watches and warnings in effect.

A Red Flag warning was set to expire at 11 a.m. for the entire Bay Area region. Thunderstorms continued, though the National Weather Service said those would be mostly across San Francisco and areas to the north. Locally gusty winds were expected and the weather service noted the fire danger inherent with the lightning.

Meanwhile there was a small craft advisory issued from 2 p.m. on Monday to 9 a.m. on Tuesday from Point Reyes south to Pigeon Point. The National Weather Service also issued a Marine Weather Statement, warning of scattered storms, frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall. That warning was due to expire at 2 p.m. today.

It was unusually humid on Monday morning, registering about 65 percent. The high temperature was expected to be 76 degrees in Half Moon Bay.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments