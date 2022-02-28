A vacant lot at one of Half Moon Bay’s busiest crossroads is going to be reviewed again by city planners. Developers have proposed two new structures at the corner of Kelly Avenue and Main Street and story poles went up over the weekend.
As planned, the buildings would house six living spaces and commercial space on a parcel that has been dormant for more than a decade.
Story poles can now be seen on the L-shaped lot at 433 Main St., where developers plan to build two new three-story units at the corner opposite City Hall. One structure will be a mixed-use building for commercial and residential space at the intersection. The ground floor would have 2,167 square feet of commercial space while the upper floors will have two residential apartments. The second building will be just to the east of the intersection toward Johnston Street and include four residential apartments. Vehicles can access the new and existing buildings from Johnston Street, and a single parking lot is intended to accommodate the buildings.
The white fence surrounding the property also shows artistic renderings of the proposed building. Local architect Edward Love, who is designing the buildings, said the buildings are meant to have a “modern Mediterranean style” that complements two other prominent facades on Main Street, the Half Moon Bay Inn and the Barterra Winery.
The Planning Commission reviewed this project in May 2021. Tony Uccelli, the project applicant, said then he’d worked on the project with the commission and owner Ozella Cardoni and her family for the past two years. But the Cardoni family has seen plans to revitalize the lot delayed as far back as 2007. The plans have been scaled back significantly from an original design that included 12 apartments.
