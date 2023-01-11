Surfer’s Beach

Coastside residents venture out of their houses after the storm breaks on Thursday to find Highway 1 at Surfer’s Beach covered in debris. High tides and relentless storms have closed roads and cut power to thousands.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

A series of storms has taken aim at the California coast, flooding roads, toppling trees and knocking out power for thousands. Much of the damage in San Mateo County has been focused on coastal regions as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains.

While Half Moon Bay was largely spared from widespread power outages so far, thousands in Montara, Moss Beach and El Granada have been without power. Even after PG&E restored lights for some on the Midcoast, others have been without power for a full week, even while two blocks away their neighbors were reconnected to the grid. Power continued to flicker on and off over the weekend for hundreds of residents on the Midcoast and in the South Coast communities of Pescadero, Loma Mar and San Gregorio. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

here ya' go

It’s been a week now. Is Caltrans ever going pick up the logs on the Hwy1 shoulder and run a sweeper through that area at Surfers Beach? It’s not as if they’re busy fixing the traffic lights.

