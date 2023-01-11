A series of storms has taken aim at the California coast, flooding roads, toppling trees and knocking out power for thousands. Much of the damage in San Mateo County has been focused on coastal regions as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains.
While Half Moon Bay was largely spared from widespread power outages so far, thousands in Montara, Moss Beach and El Granada have been without power. Even after PG&E restored lights for some on the Midcoast, others have been without power for a full week, even while two blocks away their neighbors were reconnected to the grid. Power continued to flicker on and off over the weekend for hundreds of residents on the Midcoast and in the South Coast communities of Pescadero, Loma Mar and San Gregorio.
On Thursday, as one of several atmospheric rivers hit, PG&E officials said 440,000 customers statewide lost power because of the storm. By that afternoon about 325,000 of those customers had power back on. On Monday, President Joe Biden approved FEMA’s emergency declaration for California, allowing the federal government to help state and local governments deal with the fallout from multiple atmospheric rivers as of Jan. 8.
The National Weather Service lifted its gale force wind warning it had in place Monday and Tuesday, though it forecasted more rain in the Bay Area through the week. Showers are likely to kick in again today with southeast gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The rain is expected to ease on Thursday but the winds will still be strong. More rain is expected to hit Friday through the weekend. Up to half an inch of rain could fall Friday in Half Moon Bay, according to some reports.
Just how wet has it been throughout the region? Half Moon Bay meteorologist Jan Null said via email that San Francisco was in the midst of the third-wettest 15-day period in its history. Residents would have to look back to the 1860s to find a wetter period.
In response, San Mateo County closed all parks and declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4, beginning round-the-clock coordination with first responders and jurisdictions, including the city of Half Moon Bay. Quarry Park in El Granada remains closed due to fallen trees.
The sequence of storms began on New Year’s Eve. Shortly thereafter, some families from Oak Avenue in Half Moon Bay and the Moonridge development had to evacuate their homes due to flooding. Many spent the next week in nearby hotels and gathered resources from local nonprofits and faith groups.
A swollen Pilarcitos Creek that flooded homes and a homeless encampment in the riparian area near Strawflower Village. The city of Half Moon Bay opened the Ted Adcock Community Center as a 24/7 “temporary evacuation point” for people to charge devices, access the internet and grab a small snack.
Numerous trees up and down the Coastside came down over the last week thanks to high winds and saturated soils. By Monday, the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Department estimated it had responded to eight calls in the last 36 hours, including downed power lines, pole fires and car crashes.
Pescadero also dealt with flooding throughout the week. On Monday, the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit closed Pescadero Creek Road between Bean Hollo and Stage roads due to flooding and reported that personnel helped a driver escape his vehicle that had stalled in a large pond on the road. The Loma Mar Fire Department cleared trees blocking the road early that morning.
▸ The pedestrian bridge at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in Moss Beach buckled under the weight of a falling tree on Thursday night.
▸ At Surfer’s Beach, the massive storm surge paired with a high tide on Thursday pounded the rip rap and staircase adjacent to Highway 1, littering the path and roadway with debris. A portion of the concrete pathway was undercut and collapsed. The wooden staircase installed in 2016 was severely damaged, forcing the city to close access.
▸ The city also closed the stairway to Miramontes Point near the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.
▸ The city closed portions of the Coastal Trail, including an area south of Poplar Street.
▸ The Miramar Beach Restaurant also got hit hard Thursday. A wave crashed through the front window and filled the popular beachfront restaurant with water and sand. The surf also damaged the outdoor patio and broke a fire pit gas pipe. About a dozen staffers showed up that same day to clean up, and the restaurant was opened for indoor dining by lunch the next day.
It’s been a week now. Is Caltrans ever going pick up the logs on the Hwy1 shoulder and run a sweeper through that area at Surfers Beach? It’s not as if they’re busy fixing the traffic lights.
