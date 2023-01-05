Coastside city managers have been working round the clock monitoring the impacts of the latest storm to slam the region on Wednesday and Thursday, even as more weather systems gather in the forecast. Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said staff was concerned over the surge of waves and tide hitting Beach Boulevard and Clarendon Road.
“Depending on the weather forecast and whether it changes over the next few days, we will ramp up for Monday’s anticipated higher rainfall event as we did for yesterday’s event,” Woodhouse wrote in an email to the Coastside News Group.
With rain forecast to break slightly before ramping back up over the weekend, Woodhouse said crews will focus on debris cleanup, moving downed trees and monitoring wastewater systems and flooding.
Meanwhile, in Half Moon Bay, the high tide and powerful surf pummeled the wooden staircase at Surfer’s Beach. While the stairs remain in place, it appears to have slipped off the concrete base and some steps are severely damaged. Wooden debris and rocky rip rap spilled onto the multi-use trail and Highway 1. Caltrans was the main party responsible for building the stairs in 2016, the development was part of a $1.8 million project to improve beach access along the Coastal Trail and combat erosion.
Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said the city would keep its state of emergency in place until storms subside next week, even as its Emergency Operations Center near Shoreline Station is winding down after Thursday. The city will have a briefing on Sunday with the National Weather Service to determine if the EOC will need to be staffed 24/7 again, Chidester said.
But the EOC was busy throughout Thursday, where city staff communicated with local firefighters, Coastside CERT, and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Chidester noted overall the city appeared to fare well, apart from some fallen trees and localized flooding. Still, he urged people to use caution near beaches with the unpredictable surf. City staff spent the majority of the day clearing gutters and debris.
“The roads are going to be messy for a while,” he said.
Pilarcitos Creek was full and moving rapidly, but nothing like the flooding that occurred on New Year’s Eve. Chidester noted that the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission proactively collaborated with the city and the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside to determine the best time to release water from its reservoir into Pilarcitos Creek to avoid major floods after Saturday in advance of this week’s storms.
“The creek was raging last night, but it never approached breaching or spilling into the neighborhoods,” Chidester said.
The Ted Adcock Community Center will remain open as a temporary evacuation center until 10 p.m. tonight. It will open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. If PG&E doesn't restore power for the mid-coast after Thursday night, Chidester said the city will reevaluate its staffing hours and potentially open it over the weekend.
The city closed the stairway accessing Miramontes Point near the Half Moon Bay Ritz-Carlton due to concerns over erosion from the high tide. Part of the Coastal Trail between Kelly and Poplar avenues washed out and will remain closed out of an abundance of caution. The city restocked sandbags for residents at 110 Higgins Canyon Road. The city is posting bilingual safety updates online at half-moon-bay.ca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=274
