A period of very hard rain and howling wind this afternoon has made a mess of Coastside roads, taking down trees, power lines and closing critical roads.
At 3:17 p.m., the CHP reported that all lanes of Highway 92 were blocked near Ox Mountain Landfill, though it wasn't clear exactly why. There were also reports that Highway 1 was blocked at Dehoff Canyon Road, south of Half Moon Bay.
