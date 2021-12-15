The skies cleared over the Coastside on Tuesday after 36 hours of consistent rain that was at times torrential. The deluge caused local flooding, felled trees and closed several roads, including two of the primary passages in and out of the Coastside.
Authorities closed Highway 92 in both directions on Monday morning for more than six hours after heavy flooding. The road’s eastbound lane reopened at 4 p.m. San Mateo County reported that both lanes were open shortly after 8 p.m.
Highway 84 was also closed sporadically due to a downed tree and power lines.
Emergency crews responded to a fallen tree blocking both lanes of Pescadero Creek Road at Memorial County Park on Monday morning. The San Mateo County Department of Public Works removed the tree around 3:20 p.m. Later on Monday, the Loma Mar Fire Department responded to a tree blocking both lanes of Highway 1. That tree took out power lines at Bean Hollow Road.
More showers are expected to arrive in the Bay Area today, peaking tonight. Today’s storm is also likely to be colder and windier than earlier in the week, with southwest gusts up to 33 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said. But meteorologists expect this latest weather pattern to be less damaging than the last round over Sunday and Monday.
“It looks like more garden variety stuff, nothing too intense associated with it, and it should move on within 12 hours,” said Jan Null, a Half Moon Bay-based weather forecaster and founder of Golden Gate Weather Services. “But that’s the last rain for the rest of the week. We’re seeing the end of it here.”
The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Warning for the Bay Area effective until 10 a.m. today. Weather experts indicate there will be light to moderate rainfall for most of the Bay Area today and tonight and into Thursday. Some forecasts show the latest pattern could result in a half-inch to an inch of rain in the North Bay.
The National Weather Service said on Tuesday morning that Half Moon Bay received 4.87 inches of rain over the past 72 hours. For context, Half Moon Bay’s average rainfall for December is 5.17 inches, according to Null.
The National Weather Service said El Granada experienced 6.51 inches of rain over the past 72 hours. Meanwhile, part of Scotts Valley saw 9.68 inches and Mount Tamalpais received the most in the region, with 11.37 inches over the same span.
On Twitter, Null noted that San Francisco’s 2021-2022 seasonal rainfall, which began on July 1, had reached 11.82 inches to date, already higher than last year (8.96 inches) and the year prior (11.69 inches).
Many of the problems on Monday seemed to be related to a cresting Pilarcitos Creek, which crosses Highway 92 and runs into Half Moon Bay. The U.S. Geological Survey reported early Monday morning that the creek had gone over the 9-foot threshold into a minor flood category. The creek continued to rise throughout the day, topping out at 11.79 feet Monday evening, 2 feet shy of the 13-foot record.
Some homes and businesses near the creek reported flooding, including the San Mateo Credit Union on Highway 1.
