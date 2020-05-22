To date, Half Moon Bay’s homeless population has not recorded a single positive case of COVID-19. But the pandemic is a ticking time bomb in the city’s encampments, where the most basic public health guidelines — stay at home, wash your hands, avoid contact with others — are nearly impossible to follow.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has a two-part plan to house the state’s homeless amid the pandemic: money and rooms. The state has doled out $150 million in emergency funding to local governments to coordinate regional efforts for the homeless. San Mateo County got $565,757.34 from the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency and $750,000 from the California Department of Social Services, awarded on Tuesday for expenditures on non-congregate care.
The county has spent the BCSH money on housing, including RVs at the San Mateo County Event Center, Chief Communications Officer Michelle Durand said. The RVs house individuals who are awaiting test results and do not have anywhere else to go. That includes those who were previously homeless or have become homeless because they cannot safely quarantine their previous living space, Durand said.
Project Roomkey, a state-led housing initiative backed by federal funding, has contracted more than 15,000 hotel rooms and acquired more than 1,300 trailers. That has come with pushback from some localities and calls for greater support from others. San Mateo County has housed 86 individuals in Project Roomkey hotel rooms. None are from Half Moon Bay, where hotels have been unwilling to enter into agreements with the city.
With hotels off the table, city officials tried to establish a temporary shelter at Francis State Beach. But after a month of negotiations with Sacramento, state officials rejected the proposal.
Half Moon Bay’s current strategy rests on Coastside nonprofits, which have worked with the city and one another to meet homeless individuals' most urgent needs.
“The biggest challenge is going to be when somebody in the homeless community gets sick with the virus and needs to stay somewhere,” Abundant Grace Coastside Worker Director Eric DeBode said. Shelter is not the only concern.
“This is going to be a long-term disruption in our lives, and panhandling and gig jobs are drying up,” he continued. “So, what do people need for the long haul so they get through this safely and securely?”
Compared to the peninsula, the Coastside has a relatively small homeless population. Most services as clustered over the hill. There are no homeless shelters, and many of the city’s homeless have strong ties to the community and choose to live in local encampments rather than seek assistance in other locations, Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester explained.
In encampments, social distancing and other public health guidelines are difficult to follow. With the closures of state parks and most public restrooms, even basic hygiene is a hurdle, prompting Abundant Grace to rent a portable toilet and install a camp shower on site at its new work center on Kelly Avenue. At the onset of the pandemic, city officials worked with Abundant Grace to provide sanitation supplies and kept a few restrooms open.
But it quickly became clear that this was not enough. In late March, Chidester contacted the hotel Business Improvement District — an umbrella organization for Coastside hotels — in an attempt to secure contracts to house the homeless. Over the next several weeks, city officials reached out to the BID again and contacted several hotels directly, but did not receive any positive responses. The city does not have the authority to require hotels to enter such agreements, Chidester said.
Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Center President and CEO Krystlyn Giedt, who communicated with hoteliers on behalf of city officials, said the pandemic abruptly introduced “major wrenches in the hotels’ ability to function.” Many closed their doors and furloughed or laid off entire staffs when the shelter-in-place order went into effect. While there is now a “glimmer of hope” with the potential to reopen, she said, the costs involved are enormous: specialized cleaning equipment, plexiglass installation and more robust sanitation teams, among other requirements.
Dana Dahl, general manager of Beach House and president of the BID, said that her hotel shut down immediately. She added that Beach House is a condo hotel, so she does not “have the liberty to rent out to (the) homeless.” Beach House manages — but does not own — the hotel property.
“I wish that the city and the hotels had been able to figure out a way to move people into hotels so that they are stable, sheltered, separate and safe,” DeBode said. “But the hotels haven’t been willing to do that.”
Without success on the hotel front, city officials attempted to set up a short-term shelter at the Half Moon Bay State Beach campgrounds, which have showers, restrooms, fire pits, electricity and the capacity for social distancing, Chidester said. But after a month of negotiations — which included working with the county Emergency Operations Center and state representatives as well as contacting the governor’s office several times — State Parks rejected the proposal.
“The plan put forward by the city of Half Moon Bay to house individuals at Half Moon Bay State Beach did not provide for appropriate conditions for potential occupants given the lack of infrastructure and security capacity,” according to a written statement provided to the Review by State Parks. The statement said it would reconsider if the city’s request should “evolve.”
Chidester said before the statement that he was aware of concerns about site maintenance and social distancing. City officials drew up a plan to address those issues, but to no avail. He added that many State Parks officers have been transferred to other locations amid the pandemic, raising issues of operational oversight.
Over the past two months, demand for food assistance has skyrocketed among the city’s homeless, DeBode said, matching trends in the population at large. In response, Abundant Grace has been working with the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay, Coastside United Methodist Church and others to deliver sandwiches to encampments five to six days a week.
The organization has also partnered with Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Coastside Hope to launch a COVID-19 crisis fund, which has raised $230,000 to date. Ten percent of that funding is allocated to homeless services and has been spent on tents, clothing, protective equipment and cleaning supplies, among other items. Still, the pandemic has laid bare a harsh reality for Half Moon Bay’s homeless: there is nowhere to go.
At the regional level, officials have found some success. San Mateo County has negotiated a 72-room contract with Bayfront Station — up from an original 60 rooms — with the “flexibility to add more rooms as needed,” Human Services Agency Executive Analyst Edwin Chan said. The facility is intended for asymptomatic, high-risk individuals.
Bayfront Station is the only COVID-19 hotel contract in San Mateo County, but the county has maintained housing agreements with local motels that predate the pandemic, Chan said. The county also added four large trailers at Maple Street Homeless Shelter in Redwood City, expanding capacity by 20 clients, and added another 10 beds at WeHope Shelter in East Palo Alto.
Still, the majority of the county’s homeless remain on the street. Of the 1,512 individuals experiencing homelessness in January 2019, 901 are unsheltered, according to a one-day count led by the Human Services Agency. But Chidester said that the county — especially with additional resources amid the pandemic — has the capacity to provide shelter to those who request it.
For those who do not have the resources to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure or self-isolate after a positive test — including the homeless — the county has erected two alternate care sites. Officials have also secured a hotel for those who require medical care but not hospitalization. DeBode anticipates that if an outbreak were to occur in a Half Moon Bay encampment, affected individuals would move to those locations.
Outside of housing, the county offers a service to drive qualifying residents to the Verily testing site at the San Mateo County Event Center. Other efforts have focused on providing basic resources via direct service and nonprofit partnerships.
“County Health’s Street and Field Medicine program and Healthcare for the Homeless/Farmworker Health Program are active on the Coastside, working directly with clients and through local not-for-profits like Puente, to make sure that face coverings, medical checks, and other supporting services are available — and that people know about them,” public information officer Preston Merchant said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.