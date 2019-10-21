CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For biological researchers looking to reduce their reliance on cold storage without disrupting their existing workflow, Thermo Fisher Scientific's new cell culture media are the first to remain stable at room temperature.
Gibco BenchStable Media are the latest offering in the Gibco product line from Thermo Fisher Scientific and provide a flexible alternative for biological researchers that also saves energy. The new culture media are shipped in sustainable packaging.
"Flexibility is important for our customers, especially those who have limited cold storage space but still want to store culture media close to their benchtops," said Dr. Amy K. Butler, president of Biosciences at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The energy savings from cold storage elimination is important, and we're also pleased the new media are shipped in fully recyclable packaging, enabling both our customers and Thermo Fisher to further reduce our carbon footprints and make the world cleaner."
A 2015 study on laboratory energy consumption by the Center for Energy Efficient Laboratories determined that approximately 25% of the energy consumption in a typical lab is used for cold storage. The Gibco BenchStable Media can be stored anywhere with other temperature-stable solutions, reducing the need for cold storage.
Gibco BenchStable Media are packaged in fully recyclable boxes. The packaging virtually eliminates light exposure, which can degrade basal media components and alter their performance. In addition, Gibco media bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate with a high-density polyethylene lid, two of the most highly recycled plastics.
Gibco BenchStable Media can act as a direct replacement for basal media used in researchers' existing workflows, allowing for easy substitution. The product line is available in the most commonly used basal media formulations: DMEM, DMEM/F-12, MEM, and RPMI 1640, all of which include GlutaMAX Supplement. Gibco BenchStable Media supports cellular proliferation and maximum cell densities comparable to conventional basal media formulations when supplemented with 10 percent Fetal Bovine Serum.
The Gibco BenchStable Media are available globally. For more product information, please visit here.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com
Media Contact:
Ken DiCienzo, Greenough Brand Storytellers
781-351-1519
kdicienzo@greenough.biz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.