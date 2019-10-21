IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media™—a leading Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads, increasing awareness, and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, and public relations—today announced that it has won 20 GlobalTrend Marketing Awards for excellent, cutting-edge client work across a variety of categories. The company earned awards across the marketing spectrum from full-service strategy campaigns to project-based digital design and content development.
"At SmartBug, we pride ourselves on rocking it for the customer, which means consistently delivering exceptional work and exceeding client expectations," said SmartBug Founder and CEO, Ryan Malone. "These award recognitions reinforce our position as a leading global digital marketing agency."
GlobalTrend Marketing Awards celebrate the breakthrough talent of design and advertising companies, and the creative professionals who move the world's perceptions with their exceptional work. The best of global marketing speaks across languages and cultures in simple, effective ways that punch through all the noise. GlobalTrend Marketing Awards honor the far-reaching efforts of creatives around the world who continuously find new ways to transform the industry.
SmartBug won two Triumph Awards, nine Ascent Awards, and nine Quest Awards:
Type of Award
Category
Client
Triumph
Branding Strategy Campaign
YayPay
Triumph
Digital Marketing Campaign
SmartBug Media
Ascent
Blog Redesign: Real Estate
Adair Homes
Ascent
Digital Marketing Campaign
CVM Solutions
Ascent
Illustration / Infographic / Icon
CVM Solutions
Ascent
Website Redesign: Health
DISC
Ascent
Website Redesign: B2B
ePly
Ascent
Case Study
Growlink
Ascent
Website Redesign: Education
Project Pals
Ascent
Digital Marketing Campaign
The Arbor Company
Ascent
Newsletter
Growlink
Quest
Webpage: Real Estate
Adair Homes
Quest
Events: Conference Website
Harvest America
Quest
Website Redesign: B2B
Topia
Quest
Informational Website
While We Wander
Quest
Book
SmartBug Media
Quest
Illustration / Infographic / Icon
Game Ready
Quest
Events Website: B2B
Eagle's Flight
Quest
eBook
Growlink
Quest
Website Redesign: Social/Networking
Luminary
About SmartBug Media™
SmartBug Media™ is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound™ marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, increasing brand awareness, and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, web development, marketing automation, and public relations.
As HubSpot's 2018 Global Partner of the Year, SmartBug™ is the highest-rated HubSpot partner in the world. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies three years in a row, but it has also been named to the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies List and has won a number or Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work—and a team with a combined 550 marketing certifications—SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.
