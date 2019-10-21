  1. Home
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, and $8.3 million, or 0.48 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

"We are pleased to report financial and operating results for the third quarter that are in line with our expectations," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO. "We have successfully completed the balance sheet repositioning that we initiated at the start of the year. We also resumed loan growth, generating strong production in both residential and commercial real estate that outpaced continued elevated levels of loan payoffs and paydowns. Our focus on increasing core deposits helped drive deposit growth and reduce our reliance on wholesale funding. While our net interest margin was negatively impacted by temporary excess liquidity, our ongoing low credit costs and well-managed expenses enabled us to meet our profitability goal for the quarter."

In September, RBB Bancorp agreed to acquire Chicago-based PGB Holdings Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary Pacific Global Bank for approximately $32.5 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 and result in earnings per share (EPS) accretion in the high single-digits next year.

"We are also very pleased to be acquiring Pacific Global Bank, which enables us to expand the RBB franchise to the attractive Chicago market and serve its large community of Asian-Americans. We are excited to enter this new market and intend to open two new branches in metro Chicago next year. We believe that this transaction will position us well for continued growth and help create greater value for our shareholders in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Thian.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 produced an annualized return on average assets of 1.15%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 9.56%, and an annualized return on average equity of 7.99%.  This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 1.43%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 12.51%, and an annualized return on average equity of 10.42% for the second quarter of 2019.  The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 52.40%, compared to 50.0% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $23.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The $805,000 decrease was primarily attributable to a $101.7 million decrease in average loans held for sale and an $8.8 million decrease in average total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $104.8 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.  Net interest income was also impacted by a 5 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.  Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $624,000 to net interest income in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $753,000 in the second quarter of 2019.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $4.9 million from $18.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an $801.2 million increase in average earning assets, partially offset by a 52 basis point decrease in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin was 3.59% for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease from 3.64% in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to an 8 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets resulting from higher balances and lower yields on cash equivalents and short term securities and lower average loan yields combined with a 1 basis point increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.  Loan discount accretion contributed 10 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 11 basis points in the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.7 million from $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.  The decrease was driven by a decrease in gain on loan sales of $2.3 million, and a decrease from a second quarter 2019 BEA award of $233,000.

The Company sold $5.8 million in FNMA direct mortgage loans for a net gain of $182,000 during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $175.0 million in total mortgage loan sales for a net gain of $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2019.  As previously discussed, mortgage loan sales were essentially curtailed in the third quarter as the system conversion was being implemented at First American International Corp. (FAIC) and the loan pipeline was being replenished.  The Company originated $46.1 million in mortgage loans for sale for the third quarter of 2019, compared with $28.3 million during the prior quarter. 

The Company sold $11.3 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $631,000 during the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.0 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $616,000 during the second quarter of 2019. 

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased by $694,000 from $2.1 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of $294,000 in service charges and fees, and an increase of $690,000 in net loan servicing fees, mostly attributable to the FAIC merger, partially offset by a $312,000 decrease in gains on loan sales.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.8 million, compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2019.  The $1.1 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $368,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses, a $240,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $245,000 decrease in data processing expenses, a $221,000 decrease in legal and professional expenses, a $112,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory assessments, and was partially offset by a $139,000 increase in merger expenses.  The decrease in a number of these categories was due to realizing the benefits from the integration of the FAIC acquisition, where we are in the process of optimizing its operational footprint and where we have renegotiated and entered into new contracts with our core system vendor.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, noninterest expense increased from $8.7 million.  The $5.1 million increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.9 million, occupancy and equipment expenses of $1.4 million, data processing expenses of $463,000, and core deposit premium amortization of $308,000.  The increase in salary expense and occupancy expense is attributable to additional staff for expansion and the FAIC acquisition, including the new branch in Flushing, NY and our new Irvine location in Orange County, CA.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 31.5%, including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $38,000 for the third quarter of 2019, 30.3% for the second quarter including the tax impact for stock options exercised in the amount of $52,000, and 19.7% for the third quarter of 2018, which included the tax impact of a deduction for stock options exercised in the amount of $991,000

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $33.7 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $744.9 million from September 30, 2018. The increase from June 30 to September 30 was driven by a $35.2 million increase in single-family residential mortgages, and a $31.5 million increase in commercial real estate loans; this was partially offset by a $17.2 million decrease in construction loans and a combined $15.9 million decrease in C&I and SBA loans.

During the third quarter, single-family residential mortgage production was $92.0 million, payoffs and paydowns were $48.3 million, and loan sales were $5.9 million.  Compared to the second quarter, production was $50.5 million, payoffs and paydowns were $42.7 million, and loan sales were $175.0 million.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $259.3 million as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $9.7 million from $249.6 million at June 30, 2019 and a decrease of $119.6 million from $378.9 million as of September 30, 2018. 

In the third quarter, SBA loan production was $7.5 million, loan payoffs and paydowns were $11.8 million, and total loan sales were $11.3 million.  In the second quarter, SBA loan production was $5.0 million, loan payoffs and paydowns were $8.1 million, and total loan sales were $10.0 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.3 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $16.6 million from June 30, 2019, and an increase of $687.0 million from September 30, 2018. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a $10.5 million increase in demand deposits, a $31.8 million increase in money market deposits and a $13.1 million increase in jumbo time deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $6.1 million in retail time deposits and a $32.4 million decrease in brokered time deposits.  Non-maturity deposits increased by $42.0 million in the quarter as our deposit gathering efforts have continued to gain traction.  As of September 30, 2019, deposits included $102.6 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $135.0 million as of June 30, 2019 and $107.9 million as of September 30, 2018. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by $49.0 million, or 9.3% annualized growth from June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.9 million, or 0.39% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.4 million, or 0.30%, of total assets at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the additions of a $2.0 million SBA loan, an $891,000 commercial real estate loan, and a mortgage loan in the amount of $449,000.  Nonperforming assets consist of Other Real Estate Owned, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings (TDR), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. 

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $4.6 million at September 30, 2019, from $4.2 million at June 30, 2019. 

In the third quarter of 2019, there were no charge-offs and there were $1,000 in recoveries.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $824,000 for the third quarter of 2019, which was primarily attributable to a $400,000 reserve for two non-accrual loans and normal loan growth. 

The allowance for loan losses totaled $19.4 million, or 0.91% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2019, compared with $18.6 million, or 0.89%, of total loans at June 30, 2019. 

Properties

Our headquarters office is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., 12th floor, in Los Angeles, California. In 2019, we have closed one non-banking office and one branch and opened one new branch in New York City.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California.  The Company has total assets of $2.8 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York.  Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services.  The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, and eight branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time/2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-833-659-7620 or 1-430-775-1348, passcode 7269799. A replay of the call will be made available at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, passcode 7269799, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through October 29, 2019.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Royal Business Bank website at www.royalbusinessbankusa.com and click on the "Investors" tab to access the call from the site. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on our website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions and events and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend, including both residential and commercial real estate; a prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors or key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of acquisitions or dispositions we may make, including our recently completed acquisition of FAIC, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental or shareholder approvals in connection with any such acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such acquisitions or dispositions; the effect of changes in laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, banking capital levels, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, compliance, employment, executive compensation, insurance, vendor management and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for credit, operations and market risk; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government interest rates or monetary policies; changes in the amount and availability of deposit insurance; cyber-security threats, including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, or the effects of pandemic diseases; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company's relationships with and reliance upon vendors with respect to the operation of certain of the Company's key internal and external systems and applications; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking (including the adoption of mobile banking and funds transfer applications); the ability to retain and increase market share, retain and grow customers and control expenses; changes in the competitive and regulatory environment among financial and bank holding companies, banks and other financial service providers; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions; fluctuations in the price of the Company's common stock or other securities; and the resulting impact on the Company's ability to raise capital or make acquisitions, the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by our regulatory agencies, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our workforce, management team and/or our board of directors; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (such as securities, consumer or employee class action litigation), regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California DBO; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31,


September 30,


2019


2019


2019


2018


2018

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

136,076


$

185,643


$

250,079


$

147,685


$

171,553

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents


47,000



20,000







Total cash and cash equivalents


183,076



205,643



250,079



147,685



171,553

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial

   institutions


949



1,196



1,196



600



600

Investment securities available for sale


72,923



71,629



58,537



73,762



87,066

Investment securities held to maturity


8,724



8,733



9,449



9,961



9,974

Mortgage loans held for sale


259,339



249,596



375,430



434,522



378,943

Loans held for investment


2,126,145



2,092,438



2,120,413



2,142,015



1,381,218

Allowance for loan losses


(19,386)



(18,561)



(18,236)



(17,577)



(16,178)

Net loans held for investment


2,106,759



2,073,877



2,102,177



2,124,438



1,365,040

Premises and equipment, net


16,871



17,214



17,342



17,307



8,119

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


15,000



15,000



8,899



9,707



7,738

Net deferred tax assets


4,378



4,318



4,389



4,642



7,320

Income tax receivable


898



3,001



-



656



1,845

Other real estate owned (OREO)


1,267



2,075



2,056



1,101



293

Cash surrender value of life insurance


34,158



33,963



33,769



33,578



33,380

Goodwill


58,383



58,383



58,383



58,383



29,940

Servicing assets


17,180



17,587



17,288



17,370



6,248

Core deposit intangibles


6,444



6,828



7,212



7,601



1,203

Accrued interest and other assets


33,953



32,913



31,912



32,689



27,577

Total assets

$

2,820,302


$

2,801,956


$

2,978,118


$

2,974,002


$

2,136,839

Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing demand

$

446,141


$

435,629


$

418,953


$

438,764


$

287,274

Savings, NOW and money market accounts


493,965



462,448



480,959



579,247



462,737

Time deposits


1,311,817



1,337,257



1,284,428



1,126,030



814,953

Total deposits


2,251,923



2,235,334



2,184,340



2,144,041



1,564,964

Reserve for unfunded commitments


618



621



639



688



550

Income tax payable




1,610



3,009





FHLB advances


35,000



40,000



275,000



319,500



210,000

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs


103,964



103,878



103,793



103,708



49,637

Subordinated debentures


9,632



9,590



9,548



9,506



3,492

Accrued interest and other liabilities


20,324



17,103



16,986



21,938



13,198

Total liabilities


2,421,461



2,408,136



2,593,315



2,599,381



1,841,841

Shareholders' equity:















Shareholder's equity


398,438



393,758



385,395



375,887



296,514

Non-controlling interest


72



72



72



72



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax


331



(10)



(664)



(1,338)



(1,516)

Total shareholders' equity


398,841



393,820



384,803



374,621



294,998

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,820,302


$

2,801,956


$

2,978,118


$

2,974,002


$

2,136,839

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


September 30, 2018

Interest and dividend income:









Interest and fees on loans

$

32,902


$

34,240


$

23,445

Interest on interest-bearing deposits


429



515



250

Interest on investment securities


703



685



560

Dividend income on FHLB stock


238



379



132

Interest on federal funds sold and other


397



124



86

Total interest income


34,669



35,943



24,473

Interest expense:









Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts


1,117



1,238



1,145

Interest on time deposits


8,038



7,797



2,994

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt


1,921



1,929



925

Interest on other borrowed funds


81



662



793

Total interest expense


11,157



11,626



5,857

Net interest income


23,512



24,317



18,616

Provision for loan losses


824



357



1,695

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


22,688



23,960



16,921

Noninterest income:









Service charges, fees and other


934



1,222



640

Gain on sale of loans


813



3,120



1,125

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization


827



899



137

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations


12



55



3

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


195



194



200

Gain on sale of fixed assets




6



Gain on sale of securities


7





Gain on sale of other real estate owned


11







2,799



5,496



2,105

Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits


7,801



8,169



4,916

Occupancy and equipment expenses


2,434



2,674



1,014

Data processing


974



1,219



511

Legal and professional


435



656



378

Office expenses


335



294



198

Marketing and business promotion


248



316



320

Insurance and regulatory assessments


172



284



223

Core deposit premium


384



385



76

OREO expenses/(income)


(1)



81



5

Merger expenses


154



15



348

Other expenses


850



806



665



13,786



14,899



8,654

Income before income taxes


11,701



14,557



10,372

Income tax expense


3,689



4,415



2,041

Net income

$

8,012


$

10,142


$

8,331










Net income per share









Basic

$

0.40


$

0.51


$

0.50

Diluted

$

0.39


$

0.50


$

0.48

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$

0.10


$

0.10


$

0.09

Weighted-average common shares outstanding









Basic


20,067,847



20,074,651



16,641,166

Diluted


20,425,966



20,445,013



17,425,300

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 



For the nine months ended


September 30, 2019


September 30, 2018

Interest and dividend income:






Interest and fees on loans

$

102,981


$

63,651

Interest on interest-earning deposits


1,412



645

Interest on investment securities


1,976



1,722

Dividend income on FHLB stock


815



385

Interest on federal funds sold and other


634



530

 Total interest income


107,818



66,933

Interest expense:






Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts


3,649



2,845

Interest on time deposits


21,788



7,450

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt


5,783



2,758

Interest on other borrowed funds


2,857



992

Total interest expense


34,077



14,045

Net interest income


73,741



52,888

Provision for loan losses


1,731



2,579

Net interest income after provision for loans losses


72,010



50,309

Noninterest income:






Service charges, fees and other


2,976



1,551

Gain on sale of loans


6,131



5,025

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization


2,566



164

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations


73



14

Unrealized gain on equity investments


147



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


580



598

Gain on sale of fixed assets


6



Gain on sale of securities


7



Gain on sale of other real estate owned


11





12,497



7,352

Noninterest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits


25,088



14,575

Occupancy and equipment expenses


7,360



2,640

Data processing


3,202



1,471

Legal and professional


1,516



1,058

Office expenses


965



561

Marketing and business promotion


926



785

Insurance and regulatory assessments


754



645

Amortization of intangibles


1,157



235

OREO expenses


161



12

Merger expenses


240



571

Other expenses


2,641



2,581



44,010



25,134

Income before income taxes


40,497



32,527

Income tax expense


11,963



5,913

Net income

$

28,534


$

26,614







Net income per share






Basic

$

1.42


$

1.62

Diluted

$

1.40


$

1.54

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$

0.30


$

0.26

Weighted-average common shares outstanding






Basic


20,063,479



16,379,211

Diluted


20,435,867



17,309,241

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019


September 30, 2018

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Average


Interest


Yield /


Average


Interest


Yield /


Average


Interest


Yield /

Balance


& Fees


Rate


Balance


& Fees


Rate


Balance


& Fees


Rate

Earning assets:
























Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$

144,131


$

1,064


2.93%


$

120,818


$

1,018


3.38%


$

59,666


$

468


3.11%

Securities
























Available for sale


92,292



631


2.71%



87,347



610


2.80%



67,254



478


2.82%

Held to maturity (2)


8,730



81


3.68%



9,127



84


3.69%



9,982



92


3.67%

Mortgage loans held for sale


253,492



3,050


4.77%



355,168



4,245


4.79%



335,226



3,941


4.66%

Loans held for investment: (3)
























Real estate


1,749,371



23,963


5.43%



1,763,749



24,394


5.55%



942,826



13,125


5.52%

Commercial


352,795



5,889


6.62%



347,236



5,601


6.47%



384,693



6,379


6.58%

Total loans


2,102,166



29,852


5.63%



2,110,985



29,995


5.70%



1,327,519



19,504


5.83%

Total earning assets


2,600,811


$

34,678


5.29%



2,683,445


$

35,952


5.37%



1,799,647


$

24,483


5.40%

Noninterest-earning assets


169,691








166,719








112,359






Total assets

$

2,770,502







$

2,850,164







$

1,912,006






























Interest-bearing liabilities
























NOW and money market deposits

$

364,127


$

1,070


1.17%


$

387,363


$

1,188


1.23%


$

390,899


$

1,115


1.13%

Savings deposits


95,725



47


0.19%



97,584



50


0.21%



29,713



30


0.40%

Time deposits


1,340,751



8,038


2.38%



1,338,631



7,797


2.34%



700,326



2,994


1.70%

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,800,603



9,155


2.02%



1,823,578



9,035


1.99%



1,120,938



4,139


1.46%

FHLB short-term advances


13,261



81


2.42%



95,220



662


2.79%



156,739



793


2.01%

Long-term debt


103,912



1,748


6.67%



103,826



1,748


6.75%



49,615



849


6.79%

Subordinated debentures


9,606



173


7.15%



9,564



181


7.59%



3,479



76


8.67%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,927,382



11,157


2.30%



2,032,188



11,626


2.29%



1,330,771



5,857


1.75%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities
























Noninterest-bearing deposits


424,908








408,219








276,795






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


20,490








19,183








13,048






Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


445,398








427,402








289,843






Shareholders' equity


397,722








390,574








291,392






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,770,502







$

2,850,164







$

1,912,006






Net interest income / interest rate spreads




$

23,521


2.99%





$

24,326


3.08%





$

18,626


3.65%

Net interest margin







3.59%








3.64%








4.11%

_______________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.

(2)

Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 



For the nine months ended


September 30, 2019


September 30, 2018

(tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Average


Interest


Yield /


Average


Interest


Yield /

Balance


& Fees


Rate


Balance


& Fees


Rate

Earning assets:
















Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$

122,563


$

2,861


3.12%


$

76,800


$

1,560


2.72%

Securities
















Available for sale


82,868



1,749


2.82%



70,701



1,474


2.79%

Held to maturity (2)


9,159



255


3.72%



9,992



276


3.70%

Mortgage loans held for sale


352,110



12,785


4.85%



233,856



8,207


4.69%

Loans held for investment: (3)
















Real estate


1,759,253



72,842


5.54%



892,933



36,858


5.52%

Commercial


350,822



17,354


6.61%



382,072



18,587


6.50%

Total loans


2,110,076



90,196


5.72%



1,275,005



55,445


5.81%

Total earning assets


2,676,776


$

107,846


5.39%



1,666,354


$

66,962


5.37%

Noninterest-earning assets


167,887








101,349






Total assets

$

2,844,663







$

1,767,703






















Interest-bearing liabilities
















NOW and money market deposits

$

388,298


$

3,500


1.21%


$

374,331


$

2,750


0.98%

Savings deposits


97,959



149


0.20%



30,373



95


0.42%

Time deposits


1,273,604



21,788


2.29%



669,503



7,450


1.49%

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,759,861



25,437


1.93%



1,074,207



10,295


1.28%

FHLB short-term advances


148,101



2,857


2.58%



74,412



992


1.78%

Long-term debt


103,827



5,243


6.75%



49,583



2,546


6.87%

Subordinated debentures


9,565



540


7.55%



3,459



211


8.17%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,021,354


$

34,077


2.25%



1,201,661


$

14,044


1.56%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities
















Noninterest-bearing deposits


412,845








272,261






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


19,888








12,428






Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


432,733








284,689






Shareholders' equity


390,576








281,353






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,844,663







$

1,767,703






Net interest income / interest rate spreads




$

73,769


3.14%





$

52,918


3.81%

Net interest margin







3.68%








4.25%

_______________

(1)

Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets.

(2)

Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2019


2019


2018

Per share data (common stock)









Earnings









Basic

$

0.40


$

0.51


$

0.50

Diluted

$

0.39


$

0.50


$

0.48

Dividends declared

$

0.10


$

0.10


$

0.09

Basic, excluding merger expense

$

0.40


$

0.51


$

0.52

Diluted, excluding merger expense

$

0.40


$

0.50


$

0.50

Book value

$

19.91


$

19.61


$

17.56

Tangible book value

$

16.67


$

16.37


$

15.71

Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic


20,067,847



20,074,651



16,641,166

Diluted


20,425,966



20,445,013



17,425,300

Shares outstanding at period end


20,030,866



20,077,526



16,795,903

Performance ratios









Return on average assets, annualized

1.15%



1.43%



1.73%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

7.99%



10.42%



11.34%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

9.56%



12.51%



12.70%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.40%



0.77%



0.44%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.97%



2.10%



1.80%

Yield on average earning assets

5.29%



5.37%



5.40%

Cost of average deposits

1.63%



1.62%



1.17%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

2.02%



1.99%



1.46%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.30%



2.29%



1.75%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.10%



0.11%



0.05%

Net interest spread

2.99%



3.08%



3.65%

Net interest margin

3.59%



3.64%



4.11%

Efficiency ratio

52.40%



49.97%



41.76%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

25.00%



19.61%



18.00%

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the nine months ended September 30,


2019


2018

Per share data (common stock)






Earnings






Basic

$

1.42


$

1.62

Diluted

$

1.40


$

1.54

Basic, excluding merger expense

$

1.44


$

1.66

Diluted, excluding merger expense

$

1.41


$

1.57

Dividends declared

$

0.30


$

0.26

Book value

$

19.91


$

17.56

Tangible book value

$

16.67


$

15.71

Weighted average shares outstanding






Basic


20,063,479



16,379,211

Diluted


20,435,867



17,309,241

Shares outstanding at period end


20,030,866



16,795,903

Performance ratios






Return on average assets, annualized

1.34%


2.01%

Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

9.77%



12.65%

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

11.73%



14.23%

Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.59%



0.56%

Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

2.07%



1.90%

Yield on average earning assets

5.39%



5.37%

Cost of average deposits

1.57%



1.02%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.93%



1.28%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.25%



1.56%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.12%



0.12%

Net interest spread

3.14%



3.81%

Net interest margin

3.68%



4.25%

Efficiency ratio

51.03%



41.76%

Common stock dividend payout ratio

21.13%



16.00%

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2019


2019


2018

Loan to deposit ratio

94.41%


93.61%


88.26%

Core deposits / total deposits

68.32%


67.22%



65.23%

Net non-core funding dependence ratio


25.41%



18.46%



10.53%










Credit Quality Data:









Loans 30-89 days past due

$

4,578


$

4,230


$

1,440

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.22%



0.20%



0.10%

Nonperforming loans

$

9,628


$

6,354


$

6,640

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.45%



0.30%



0.48%

Nonperforming assets

$

10,895


$

8,429


$

6,933

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39%



0.30%



0.32%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.91%



0.89%


1.17%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

201.35%



292.12%


243.64%

Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)


0.00%



0.01%



0.05%










Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company









Tangible common equity to tangible assets


12.12%



12.01%



12.53%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.73%



12.19%



14.28%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets


16.88%



16.96%



17.58%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


17.36%



17.45%



17.82%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets


23.61%



23.77%



22.21%










Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only









Tier 1 leverage ratio


14.97%



14.17%



13.94%

Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets


20.44%



20.31%



17.39%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets


20.44%



20.31%



17.39%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets


21.45%



21.30%



18.50%

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter

2019


2019


2019


2018


2018

Interest income















Loans, including fees

$

32,902


$

34,240


$

35,839


$

33,829


$

23,445

Investment securities and other


1,767



1,703



1,367



1,352



1,028

Total interest income


34,669



35,943



37,206



35,181



24,473

Interest expense















Deposits


9,155



9,035



7,247



6,661



4,139

Interest on subordinated debentures and other


1,921



1,929



1,933



1,325



925

Other borrowings


81



662



2,114



1613



793

Total interest expense


11,157



11,626



11,294



9,599



5,857

Net interest income before provision for loan losses


23,512



24,317



25,912



25,582



18,616

Provision for loan losses


824



357



550



1,890



1,695

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


22,688



23,960



25,362



23,692



16,921

Noninterest income


2,799



5,496



4,202



5,489



2,105

Noninterest expense


13,786



14,899



15,325



15,503



8,654

Earnings before income taxes


11,701



14,557



14,239



13,678



10,372

Income taxes


3,689



4,415



3,859



4,188



2,041

Net income

$

8,012


$

10,142


$

10,380


$

9,490


$

8,331

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.40


$

0.51


$

0.52


$

0.49


$

0.50

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.39


$

0.50


$

0.51


$

0.48


$

0.48

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.10


$

0.10


$

0.10


$


$

0.09

Cash dividends declared

$

2,016


$

2,007


$

2,007


$


$

1,489

Yield on average assets, annualized

1.15%


1.43%



1.44%



1.35%



1.73%

Yield on average earning assets

5.29%


5.37%



5.51%



5.45%



5.40%

Cost of average deposits

1.63%


1.62%



1.43%



1.28%



1.17%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

2.02%


1.99%



1.78%



1.61%



1.46%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

2.30%


2.29%



2.17%



1.91%



1.75%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets


0.10%



0.11%



0.16%



0.14%



0.05%

Net interest margin

3.59%


3.64%



3.84%



3.88%



4.11%

 

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Loan Portfolio Detail

As of September 30,
2019


As of June 30,
2019


As of March 31,
2019


As of December 31,
2018


As of September 30,
2018

(dollars in thousands)

$


%


$


%


$


%


$


%


$


%

Loans:

























Commercial and industrial

$

276,478


13.0


$

283,920


13.6


$

269,556


12.7


$

304,084


14.2


$

299,817


21.7

SBA


70,978


3.3



79,475


3.8



82,571


3.9



84,500


3.9



87,406


6.3

Construction and land development


101,649


4.8



118,806


5.7



125,686


5.9



113,235


5.3



110,710


8.0

Commercial real estate (1)


787,927


37.1



756,452


36.2



756,313


35.7



758,721


35.4



524,174


38.0

Single-family residential mortgages


888,577


41.8



853,403


40.7



885,951


41.8



881,249


41.2



359,111


26.0

Other loans


536


0.0



382


0.0



336


0.0



226





Total loans (2)

$

2,126,145


100.0


$

2,092,438


100.0


$

2,120,413


100.0


$

2,142,015


100.0


$

1,381,218


100.0

Allowance for loan losses


(19,386)





(18,561)





(18,236)





(17,577)





(16,178)



Total loans, net

$

2,106,759




$

2,073,877




$

2,102,177




$

2,124,438




$

1,365,040



_______________

(1)

Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.

(2)

Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.

 


Three months ended


Nine months ended

Change in Allowance for Loan Losses

September 30,


September 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2019


2018


2019


2018

Beginning balance

$

18,561


$

14,657


$

17,577


$

13,773

Additions to the allowance charged to expense


824



1,695



1,731



2,579

Recoveries (charged-off) on loans


1



(174)



78



(174)

Ending balance

$

19,386


$

16,178


$

19,386


$

16,178

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of September 30, 2019 and 2018.


September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019


2018

Tangible common equity:






Total shareholders' equity

$

398,841


$

294,999

Adjustments






Goodwill


(58,383)



(29,940)

Core deposit intangible


(6,444)



(1,203)

Tangible common equity

$

334,014


$

263,856

Tangible assets:






Total assets-GAAP

$

2,820,302


$

2,136,839

Adjustments






Goodwill


(58,383)



(29,940)

Core deposit intangible


(6,444)



(1,203)

Tangible assets

$

2,755,475


$

2,105,696

Common shares outstanding


20,030,866



16,795,903

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


12.12%



12.53%

Tangible book value per share

$

16.67


$

15.71

 

 

