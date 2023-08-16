The California Department of Public Health is advising people not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or whole scallops from San Mateo County due to the increased presence of toxins. 

The state made the health advisory announcement in a release on July 28. The release stated that high levels of naturally occurring paralytic shellfish poisoning had been detected in shellfish in San Mateo County. The toxins can cause illness or, in rare cases, death in humans. 

