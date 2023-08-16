The California Department of Public Health is advising people not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or whole scallops from San Mateo County due to the increased presence of toxins.
The state made the health advisory announcement in a release on July 28. The release stated that high levels of naturally occurring paralytic shellfish poisoning had been detected in shellfish in San Mateo County. The toxins can cause illness or, in rare cases, death in humans.
The symptoms of these toxins, which affect the central nervous system, include tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish, loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing, according to the CDPH.
The warning is in addition to an annual ban on sport-harvested mussels throughout the California coast from May 1 to Oct. 31.
The idea behind the quarantine is to prevent domoic acid poisoning, also known as amnesic shellfish poisoning, according to state authorities. The majority of human cases of paralytic shellfish poisoning occur between spring and fall.
Commercially harvested clams, mussels, scallops or oysters from state-approved companies are not included in the warning.
