Pigeon Point Lighthouse, built in 1872 but left shuttered and deteriorating for the last 20 years, will get a makeover as early as next year after the California State Parks Department got an $18 million allocation to restore the historic lighthouse.
The increased funding came as part of the state’s budget surplus and will allow the full restoration of the building to happen in one phase instead of two. Senior park and recreation specialist and project manager Linda Hitchcock said the windfall of money means the entire tower, rather than just the top third, will get a facelift.
Hitchcock said the bulk of the money will go to restoring the top part of the building where damaged metal and masonry has let water in, causing rot and leading to a large metal piece to fall in 2001. That prompted the lighthouse’s closure.
It took the next 20 years of advocacy and fundraising to secure enough money to restore the historic building. When Pigeon Point docent Ellen Chiri heard the news of the increased allocation, she was floored.
“I was literally screaming,” Chiri said. “It was right out of the blue.”
The lighthouse, which still flashes its light every 10 seconds without fail, has guided sailors for a century and a half and continues to be used for navigation. Chiri said it was once run off melted pig fat before being replaced by modern kerosene. Although the lighting method has changed, the pattern has always remained the same. The historic refraction lens, made up of more than 1,000 prisms and visible 22 miles out to sea, was originally made in France. It was then used at Cape Hatteras in North Carolina before being transported to Pigeon Point. Today, that Fresnel lens sits in the fog signal building and will be returned to the beacon during restoration.
The lighthouse is a staple of the Coastside along Highway 1 halfway to Santa Cruz, guiding boats and visitors alike down the coastline. The property used to house a foghorn, but it was disabled in 1976, replaced by electronic navigation systems. Before the 2001 closure, visitors could go into the lighthouse to get a birds-eye view of the Pacific.
Hitchcock said bids for the restoration are set to go out this fall, with construction to begin in the spring of 2022.
