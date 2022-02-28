California will lift its indoor mask requirements Tuesday for unvaccinated people and March 12 for schools and child care facilities, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.
The changes will mark the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that both unvaccinated people and students will be allowed to remove their masks indoors.
Newsom jointly announced the new statewide masking policy with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who also announced changes in their states, citing declining COVID case rates and hospitalizations across the West Coast.
"Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," Newsom said in a statement. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."
Newsom said local governments and school districts will still have the ability to be stricter in their enforcement of indoor masking. The Review is checking now with local school districts and will report on their policies going forward.
Masks will still be required under state and federal rules in health care settings, prisons, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and on public transit.
California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said he expected mixed reactions to the removal of school mask requirements and called for respect and understanding as the announcement "is bound to disrupt and destabilize some school communities."
"Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid," Boyd said. "We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families."
Most counties across the state and in the Bay Area have already removed their indoor mask requirements for vaccinated people.
(13) comments
Most masks worn are similar to keeping mosquitos away by using a chain link fence. Get them off the kids!
I feel sorry for those who have succumbed to the fear government has created, ask yourself why now? do they think is it far enough away from the mid-terms as not to impact their chances? hmmm
Giving the great unvaccinated a way out is total bs.
Big mistake.
I object to “afraid to go without masks” It takes courage to wear masks especially for a child when peers are not. The comment of the cat are insensitive at best.
[thumbup] I urge San Mateo County and all schools on the coastside to align with the state and make schools mask optional. The CDC is not even recommending masks in schools and we are in the lowest risk category. The children have carried the biggest burden of this pandemic and they remain in the lowest risk category. I encourage everyone to write to the county and schools immediately advocating for options.
I encourage every nincompoop whop will not get vaccinated to get FULLY VACCINATED NOW!!! Then, and only then, will I agree that not wearing a mask is maybe OK.
It's over. No.
What is happening here is a shift in focus.
It is no longer about forcing “others” to protect you, it is now up to you to protect yourself. If you feel that the experimental injection offers some protection for you, please feel free to take it...and be sure to keep up to date with your boosters. If you feel that a very high-quality, tight-fitting, medical-grade mask is something you need to wear, then please do so. Others might assume that you have a specific medical condition which requires such protection...and I expect you will find the courteous public tolerant of your choice. Enter only those shops/restaurants/venues in which you expect to feel comfortable.
How you live is now YOUR choice.
Why do refer to it as “ the experimental injection”?
Always surprised that people find it such a burden to wear a mask. It doesn’t bode well for a society when people fuss and whine about such a small inconvenience. During a PANDEMIC. I wear a mask to protect the people in my family that might not survive COVID should I bring it home to them.
Taking pains to call the vaccine “experimental” tells us all we need to know about your stance.
“Here ya' go” asked a question about the phrase “the experimental injection”.
The time it takes (historically) to accumulate the data necessary to declare a “vaccine” as “safe and effective” was not allowed for these new-technology, mRNA products. They were pushed through via Emergency Use Authorizations with the stipulations that (1) there were no existing medications and/or treatments which were capable of addressing patient's reactions to infection by this virus; and that (2) because vaccines were declared THE ONLY method of protecting the public, their immediate mass distribution was essential. (Of note: The human trials are currently ongoing with an expected end date (Pfizer) in early 2023. Thus, they are, by definition, still experimental.) An aside: If you have been paying attention, you will by now know that neither (1) nor (2) was true.
The Shortest Cut Is Always The Deepest
Had thorough, long-term studies been performed prior to distribution, we might have understood the risks of myocarditis in young males...or...the mechanism by which the injectable product migrates beyond the injection site to other tissues (and related effects)...or...the persistence of the spike protein in the body beyond the two week expected threshold...or...the mechanism by which the mRNA gene fragment finds itself transcribed into DNA which is then incorporated into the nucleus of the cell which took up the externally-delivered mRNA...or...the association between injection and onset of adverse side effects (which might have justified the suspension of the “vaccine” distribution until answers were found)...or...why and how many additional injections would be required to provide the desired level of protection.
The real world experiment continues.
I’d say the 975K people in the US who died of COVID may have carried a bigger burden than the children. I would encourage everyone to allow the public health experts make the decisions around masking in the schools.
