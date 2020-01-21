Administrators at local school districts are analyzing results after California released its 2019 Dashboard assessment, a snapshot of school performance that helps guide curriculum and decision making.
The Dashboard, which is based off results from a one-day test given to kids statewide, measures performance indicators like math and English proficiency as well as school metrics like suspension rates. It also captures demographic information to break down results by grade level and group.
The 2019 Dashboard showed what Cabrillo educators already knew: English learners and students who come from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds are performing below grade level in English and math.
According to Cabrillo’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Leticia Bhatia, the work to support students in these groups has already begun. She said the district has hired specialists at the elementary level to bolster English learning and work on literacy.
“Every single group has room to grow,” Bhatia said. “But the good news is that we’re not starting from ground zero here.”
Bhatia also emphasized that despite districtwide budget cuts, funding for early literacy programs for all student groups is secure. Her priority is to continue monitoring their effectiveness, which she says means relying on metrics other than the Dashboard.
“We have to go slow to go fast,” Bhatia said. “This state data defines our starting point. But the data we collect at the local level will define the pathway to our end destination.”
Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge agreed, and said he is also focused on lowering Cabrillo’s suspension rate. Last year, 3.9 percent of Cabrillo students were suspended at least once, which is slightly higher than the statewide average.
“We are looking at how to implement restorative practices instead of having a punitive mindset,” McPhetridge said. “Restorative practices give kids an opportunity to reflect on the impacts of their behavior and make amends, and we think that is more powerful.”
For the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District, chronic absenteeism raised the most red flags. In 2019, 14.9 percent of its students were chronically absent as compared to the statewide 10.1 percent. Chronic absenteeism is classified as the rate of students who are absent for at least 10 percent of instructional days.
“It’s a concern, and we are talking all the time about how to improve attendance at school,” La Honda-Pescadero Superintendent Amy Wooliever said.
Wooliever said that because the district is so rural, most kids have only one way to get to and from school and have to travel longer distances for appointments, so they’re more likely to not show up if they miss a bus or have to go to the doctor. A 2017 study from EdSource, based on California Department of Education data, confirms this correlation. It found the majority of districts and counties with chronic absenteeism are located in rural areas.
But the Dashboard data also included some good news for the school district. While La Honda-Pescadero students are still testing below grade level in English and math, students from all groups in both subjects are showing improvement.
Wooliever said that since 2016, the district has seen significant — sometimes 10 percent year-to-year — improvements in grade-level reading for early elementary school students.
“As our students gain English proficiency, they are more successful on this type of assessment, which is very language-based,” Wooliever said. “It can be very hard to access if your English proficiency is not fluent.”
Wooliever said that to keep progress moving forward, the district added reading intervention services to elementary schools and is constantly monitoring absenteeism.
“We’re feeling good about the progress so far and our progress going forward,” Wooliever said.
