Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and local law enforcement officers on Saturday cited more than 170 people accused of purchasing alcohol for minors in a statewide operation to curb underage drinking. At least one of 10 citations issued in San Mateo County was said to be in the Pacifica-San Bruno-South San Francisco area.
One goal of the operation is to demonstrate the consequences for adults who buy alcohol for minors, the ABC said in a press release.
The operation resulted in citations for 169 people who allegedly furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. At least eight others were cited for open containers, public drunkenness or were taken into custody for various crimes or outstanding warrants.
Under the program, dubbed Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation, a minor under the supervision of a peace officer stands outside a store that sells liquor and asks patrons to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates in some way that he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. If the adults make the purchase, they are cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
