Millions in rent money is still available for San Mateo County residents under a newly streamlined state application process.
Last week, the state updated its rent relief program to shorten the application for rent coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the number of documents required by half. The application portal is now available in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tagalog at www.housing.ca.gov.
Of the $70 million available for rent and utilities in the county, just $27.5 million has been requested and only $2.17 million paid out so far, County Manager Mike Callagy said at a recent press briefing. Callagy said county leaders are advocating to the state to extend the moratorium on evictions that’s set to expire at the end of this month.
“We believe we need more time to reach more people in order to make sure we wipe out this incredible debt that people are under,” Callagy said.
— Sarah Wright
