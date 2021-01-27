Newly sworn Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the Coastside, introduced a pair of bills to push the state to move faster toward its goal of 100 percent clean energy.
One of the bills, SB 67, would mandate utilities provide clean energy at times when the sun isn’t shining or wind isn’t blowing. “This is an important step toward achieving a 100 percent carbon-neutral economy and will spur investment and create jobs in building new clean energy resources,” the text of the bill states.
Becker said he’s driven by the urgency of climate change and his confidence that the technology exists. For him, all that remains is the political will to usher in a cleaner energy standard.
“We in the field used to say, ‘We really don’t have the technology to understand clean energy. We can get close, but we can’t get there,’” Becker said. “Now we know we have the technology.”
Providing energy during those peak “dark” hours would rely on technology like long-duration storage and offshore wind farms. Solutions could also take the form of emerging programs that incentivize individuals to use less energy during these times.
Current legislation sets a statewide target of 100 percent clean energy by December 2045. But Becker is convinced that if public utilities invest in technology that can ensure a clean energy supply 24 hours a day, the state can realize its goal much earlier.
Vikram Aggarwal, CEO of EnergySage, a US-based cost-comparison platform for solar panels, agrees that the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Coastside specifically, have proven an ideal place to show it is possible.
“While solar loves sun, it actually doesn’t like heat. On the coast, that’s a benefit,” Aggarwal said.
Aggarwal said the region’s consistent supply of sunshine year-round and cooler temperatures combine to create strong “economics” for solar. Meanwhile, the technology has become more affordable and more efficient, he said. Using EnergySage’s online calculator, the average cost of a solar panel system in San Mateo County is $3.13 per watt, which is 60 percent lower than the national average of $8.60 per watt from over a decade ago.
But Aggarwal said meeting future demand resulting from rising affordability will depend on legislation like SB 67.
“There’s a need for policy certainty as a business, because you’re always investing for the long term. If you don’t believe policy will be consistent, investors won’t invest,” Aggarwal said.
A key player will be the utility companies, Aggarwal said. And that’s exactly who SB 67 targets by “mandating utilities to start providing energy during those hard-to-serve times of day and by giving them plenty of time to make those investments,” Becker said.
The second bill Becker introduced on the same day he began his tenure — SB 68 — would allow for more convenient adoption of electricity in homes. Like SB 67, success hinges on utilities responding faster to individual inquiries for replacing natural gas appliances with electrical alternatives.
More movement around the bills will likely happen in late February when they get assigned to a committee for review. Becker hopes that they get assigned to the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications, on which he sits. He hopes to have it passed this year.
“Certainly, we’re focused on COVID relief. While we’re doing that, we have to keep making progress in the fight against climate change,” Becker said.
