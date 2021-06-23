Californians can now access a digital record of their COVID-19 vaccination after the state unveiled a program to help residents prove their status when traveling or attending events.
To access your digital record, visit www.myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov and enter your full name, date of birth, contact information and set a four-digit PIN. A link to a unique QR code holding your vaccine record, pulled from the state’s vaccine registry, will be sent to you. You can take a picture of the QR code or use your PIN to access the record any time.
Anyone with questions or concerns about navigating the site or accessing their record should call the state’s hotline at (833) 422-4255.
— from staff reports
