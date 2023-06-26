The California Department of Industrial Relations announced on Monday that it cited two employers in Half Moon Bay following an investigation into workplace violence that killed seven agricultural workers on Jan. 23.

The state agency, also known as Cal/OSHA, cited California Terra Garden, Inc. for 22 violations, including five classified as serious and one classified as serious accident-related for failing to have a plan or procedures to immediately notify employees of an active shooter threat and instruct them to seek shelter. Total proposed penalties are $113,800.

