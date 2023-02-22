San Mateo County has received $42.8 million from the state of California to fund three housing projects, including one on the Midcoast, that together promise to make affordable housing more available for more people.
The county announced via a press release on Feb. 15 that it had received state funds for projects in Daly City, Burlingame and Moss Beach. The latter is home to the Cypress Point development, which got $17.8 million from the state’s contribution. MidPen Housing has proposed to build 71 units on 10.8 acres near the intersection of Carlos Street and Highway 1.
The news comes after last month’s shootings that left seven dead and one injured in and around Half Moon Bay. The tragedy underscored the state of affordable farmworker housing on the coast’s high-priced market.
According to the county, the Cypress Point apartments will be rented to households that earn less than 80 percent of the area's median income. Eighteen units are to be reserved for local farmworkers and their families. In San Mateo County, less than 80 percent of the area median income is $124,000 for a family of four.
While the project has support from some county leaders, it has drawn fire from many Midcoast residents who say it’s the wrong place for low-income housing.
The Cypress Point project was initially proposed five years ago and has raised concerns from some Midcoast residents over traffic, sewer and water capacity. MidPen Housing submitted its first application to the county in July 2018. After years of discussion at the state and county level, the California Coastal Commission certified changes to the county’s Local Coastal Program to help permit the development in March 2021. The changes were necessary because the county’s zoning regulations and LCP had mapped the area for denser development. The project still needs a Coastal Development Permit before construction can begin.
San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the Coastside, said while he was appreciative of the state investment in local affordable housing, he's still familiarizing himself with the project. He noted that he hasn’t heard public input as a supervisor, and he plans on touring the site with MidPen staff.
“I think it’s only fair to all the parties involved that I listen and be informed before I start speaking,” Mueller said in an email to the Review. “With respect to what the site adds to farmworker housing, 18 units is a good start, but candidly we need to build much more to make an impact in farmworkers' lives and in support of the agricultural economy of the coast.”
Meanwhile, CORE Affordable Housing received $3 million in state funding to help build 72 apartments in Daly City, and Allied Housing in Burlingame received $22 million for a 69-unit complex. All projects are receiving additional funding from the county. At Cypress Point, the county has pledged $5.5 million to spur development with federal grants and Measure K sales tax funds.
“The state funding is a critical milestone in developing this much-needed housing for farmworkers and families,” Matthew O. Franklin, president and CEO of MidPen Housing said in the release. “We look forward to working closely with our County partners to complete the entitlements process and build 71 new affordable homes.”
