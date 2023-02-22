San Mateo County has received $42.8 million from the state of California to fund three housing projects, including one on the Midcoast, that together promise to make affordable housing more available for more people.

The county announced via a press release on Feb. 15 that it had received state funds for projects in Daly City, Burlingame and Moss Beach. The latter is home to the Cypress Point development, which got $17.8 million from the state’s contribution. MidPen Housing has proposed to build 71 units on 10.8 acres near the intersection of Carlos Street and Highway 1. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

