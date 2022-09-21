EV

The state of California is pushing consumers away from gas-guzzling cars, but it’s unclear whether the infrastructure necessary for an EV world will be in place by 2035.

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

Last month the California Air Resources Board, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, approved groundbreaking regulations prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It was a shift toward clean energy that advocates hope will put a dent in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. 

The law puts the final stamp on Newsom's executive order two years ago. Automakers will have to electrify their new cars, beginning with 35 percent of models sold in 2026, 68 percent of models in 2030, and 100 percent for 2035 models. In 2022, nearly 16 percent of all new car sales in California are zero-emission, meaning electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell vehicles, double the number of cars from two years ago, according to the California Energy Commission.

