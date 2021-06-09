Guided hikes, junior rangers and other in-person interpretive programs will resume in area State Parks starting Saturday. Preregistration is required. Visit santacruzstateparks.as.me to make online reservations. Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and Portola Redwoods State Park have in-person preregistration instead of online pre-registration. Spaces are limited and early preregistration is recommended.
Attendees are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms when preregistering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs.
Parks that are offering programs include Castle Rock State Park, Half Moon Bay State Beach, Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, Portola Redwoods State Park and many others.
— from staff reports
