Francis State Beach
The campground at Francis State Beach is empty due to the State Park shutdown. Some advocates for the homeless say it is the perfect place for temporary housing during the COVID-19 crisis. Review file photo Dean Coppola

UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. Health officials recommend increased hygiene and maintaining social distancing, but for people who are homeless following these guidelines is nearly impossible because of the lack of access to clean facilities and shelter. Coastside advocates wanted to address those stark facts with temporary housing at a State Park campground, but state officials say that won't happen.

The city of Half Moon Bay and nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker  proposed building a temporary campsite at Francis State Beach campground, near the end of Kelly Street in Half Moon Bay. On Friday, Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said that won't happen. City officials say it could have sheltered about 25 people.

"We got word last night that the state has officially said 'no' to our proposal and will no longer consider it," he said in an email. "Very disappointing, but we'll keep looking for creative solutions."

Earlier, city officials said they realized the campground at Francis State Beach, near the end of Kelly Street, was sitting empty and that it has showers, bathrooms and electric outlets. "Everything you’d need to serve the homeless,” Chidester said.

The city and Abundant Grace developed a project plan and were waiting to hear back from California State Parks.

The idea was to set up a campsite that could serve 40 to 50 homeless people for the duration of the shelter-in-place orders. The city would have provided tents, sleeping bags and camping equipment. City staff would have managed the site with assistance from the San Mateo County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Services, according to Chidester.

“This is a better approach than a shelter,” he said. “Unlike a shelter which is hard to implement distancing guidelines, a campsite is outdoors and the space is big enough to keep people separate.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched “Project Roomkey” which aims to provide hotel and motel rooms to homeless people to protect them from COVID-19. A first-of-its-kind project, the state obtained approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give people experiencing homelessness a safe place for isolation, according to a press release.

However, Chidester said so far no hotels in Half Moon Bay have expressed interest in housing homeless people.

“We can not force hotels to offer rooms,” he said.

The city offered to fund the campsite project, but Chidester said there is a possibility costs could have been reimbursed by FEMA. Chidester said the city’s been discussing the project with officials from San Mateo County and the state for a few weeks, but there’s been little traction.

Abundant Grace Executive Director Eric DeBode said, with the shelter-in-place orders in effect, public bathrooms and showers are closed. That has an immediate impact on homeless people who rely on those facilities.

“So, they have no place to get clean,” DeBode said.

DeBode said the homeless people he works with are slowly adapting to the social distancing guidelines and are beginning to wear cloth masks on their faces.

“No one wants to catch the virus,” he said.

