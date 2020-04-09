UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. Health officials recommend increased hygiene and maintaining social distancing, but for people who are homeless following these guidelines is nearly impossible because of the lack of access to clean facilities and shelter. Coastside advocates wanted to address those stark facts with temporary housing at a State Park campground, but state officials say that won't happen.
The city of Half Moon Bay and nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker proposed building a temporary campsite at Francis State Beach campground, near the end of Kelly Street in Half Moon Bay. On Friday, Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said that won't happen. City officials say it could have sheltered about 25 people.
"We got word last night that the state has officially said 'no' to our proposal and will no longer consider it," he said in an email. "Very disappointing, but we'll keep looking for creative solutions."
Earlier, city officials said they realized the campground at Francis State Beach, near the end of Kelly Street, was sitting empty and that it has showers, bathrooms and electric outlets. "Everything you’d need to serve the homeless,” Chidester said.
The city and Abundant Grace developed a project plan and were waiting to hear back from California State Parks.
The idea was to set up a campsite that could serve 40 to 50 homeless people for the duration of the shelter-in-place orders. The city would have provided tents, sleeping bags and camping equipment. City staff would have managed the site with assistance from the San Mateo County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Services, according to Chidester.
“This is a better approach than a shelter,” he said. “Unlike a shelter which is hard to implement distancing guidelines, a campsite is outdoors and the space is big enough to keep people separate.”
Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched “Project Roomkey” which aims to provide hotel and motel rooms to homeless people to protect them from COVID-19. A first-of-its-kind project, the state obtained approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give people experiencing homelessness a safe place for isolation, according to a press release.
However, Chidester said so far no hotels in Half Moon Bay have expressed interest in housing homeless people.
“We can not force hotels to offer rooms,” he said.
The city offered to fund the campsite project, but Chidester said there is a possibility costs could have been reimbursed by FEMA. Chidester said the city’s been discussing the project with officials from San Mateo County and the state for a few weeks, but there’s been little traction.
Abundant Grace Executive Director Eric DeBode said, with the shelter-in-place orders in effect, public bathrooms and showers are closed. That has an immediate impact on homeless people who rely on those facilities.
“So, they have no place to get clean,” DeBode said.
DeBode said the homeless people he works with are slowly adapting to the social distancing guidelines and are beginning to wear cloth masks on their faces.
“No one wants to catch the virus,” he said.
The majority of the Bay Area homeless population is comprised of unpredictable, mentally disturbed, and dangerous drug addicts. Many, if not most homeless individuals commit crimes out of desperation to feed their addictions. If the Coastside begins to harbor these type of criminals, word will spread and our streets will look the same as those of San Francisco. Unless you prefer your possessions stolen and vandalized, and you want your neighbors to step over needles and human feces, I do not advise expanding any type of homeless housing on the coast. If you would really like to help these types of people, I suggest letting them camp in your back yard.
"...The city of Half Moon Bay and nonprofit Abundant Grace Coastside Worker are proposing building a temporary campsite at Francis State Beach campground, near the end of Kelly Street in Half Moon Bay..."
The operative word is "temporary." The story of the camel's nose under the tent comes to mind. Did I miss something? Is this guy Eric Debode now the Mayor of HMB? Who elected this guy? In the meantime, everybody else needs to get Coastal Development Permits and do Environmental Impact Reports before they "propose building" something. But not Mayor Debode apparently.
"Did I miss something? Is this guy Eric Debode now the Mayor of HMB?" -- Durden
No. You missed nothing. You are just blowing hard.
"In the meantime, everybody else needs to get Coastal Development Permits and do Environmental Impact Reports before they "propose building" something." -- Durden
False equivalence. The state park was built a long time ago. The campground, the RV slots, the restrooms, the dump station, and the rest of the infrastructure is already there. The use is not being changed.
Eric Debode is a blessing. Being raised as a Christian, I admire his application of his faith. Why anybody would have or want to gin up animus against Mr. Debode is beyond me.
Of note. When I first rode my bicycle down the Coast of California, it cost only 50 cents to stay at a state park if one hiked or biked. Thousand of young people from all over the world came to California just to ride their bikes down the coast. It was a good thing.
Well said John. Eric is a blessing for this entire community. We should all be working to be more like Eric.
I see that the State Park Authority had to good sense to reject this idea. BTW there is aleady some illegal camping going on at Poplar beach right now.
Mr Debode's next idea: Gee, there's plenty of empty hotel rooms on the coast. Why not have HMB put the homeless up in those empty hotel rooms like the City of SF is planning on doing? City leaders (hopefully) know that is not going to work. Why? (1) its way too expensive and (2) the owners of the hotels do not want their properties tuned into homeless shelters that will permanently degrade the desirability for future tourists.
I applaud this solution. It is consistent with the Governor's wish to shelter the homeless and in a safe and humane way.
The Pelican Point RV Park facility has much more to offer in the way of amenities; with a convenience store on site, laundry, showers, wifi, restrooms, pet friendly, electricity to charge phones and laptops. It is a fully contained facility that is buffered by vegetation from the elements. This seems like a more complete solution than the very windy bluff of Kelly Beach.
Is that the RV park down Miranontes Point Rd, nearby the Ritz Carlton? Isn't that RV Park privately owned? Just as the RV park next to and behind Cameron's is privately owned and operated. Also, state parks are closed. That RV Park is open and even has residence living there long term, as does Cameron's.
This is the kind of good government we are paying for and deserve.
+1
