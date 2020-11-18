On Monday, firefighters packed their belongings at the old Station 41 and moved into a new home. The journey was a minute’s drive from their former home-away-from-home at 531 Obispo Road to 555 Obispo Road in El Granada, but it was the end of a long road toward a more modern station.
After six years of planning and construction, Station 41 is the newest facility in the region, and it was designed for 21st century needs.
The replacement of the 50-year-old building had been a priority for the Coastside Fire Protection District since a 2000 facilities assessment found the physical structure deteriorating. And as the fire response on the Coastside has grown over the years, the small station could not house all the necessary equipment.
In that time, firefighting technology and ergonomics had also come a long way.
A major asset of the new station is its design for the health and safety of its firefighters. The chemicals used to fight fires can be hazardous. Studies by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that firefighters are 9 percent more likely to receive a cancer diagnosis and 14 percent more likely to face cancer-related deaths than the general U.S. population.
The chemicals can linger on firefighters’ uniforms if not properly handled. In the case of the old Station 41, the fire engine exhaust would blow into the eating and living quarters.
The new station addresses these concerns. On a tour of the new facility, Deputy Fire Chief Jonathon Cox pointed out several rows of long ventilation tubes hanging down from the ceiling of the large apparatus bay. The dorm-style bedrooms and kitchen are positioned at a safe distance away from the equipment. And there is a second laundry room with a washing machine designed for cleaning the heavy turnout uniforms used on the line of duty.
“It’s all about carcinogen isolation,” Cox said.
Another safety precaution is built into some of the amenities. The kitchen appliances automatically shut off when the dispatch fire alarm goes off, proofing the station against its own fires.
The new station boasts three times more capacity than the now-vacated facility. Whereas the old station could only fit one engine and a ladder truck, the new station can now hold a total of six apparatus. There are at least three times the number of beds. There is a training room. And refueling stations are conveniently positioned at the edge of the property.
The cost for the new station comes just shy of its $13 million budget.
The new site is a 2,425-square-foot, 30-foot-tall building at the corner of Obispo Road and Coronado Street in El Granada. It’s so close to Highway 1 that its green exterior is visible from the intersection turning off the main road. This proximity to the highway avoids potential traffic backup on Obispo Road, which Cox expects will mean faster response times.
Despite its size, the station’s staff capacity will remain at its current level of three firefighters per shift with an on-duty captain.
“We have to build for the future and this is built to meet that need,” he said.
The battalion chief who is currently stationed at the fire district’s headquarters on Main Street in Half Moon Bay will transfer to Station 41 because of its central location.
In the coming months, the old station will likely be deemed “surplus” by the district and sold, according to Cox.
A virtual grand opening will be held virtually at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18. It can be viewed live on Twitter @CALFIRECZU and on Facebook.
I for one, am incredibly happy that the MidCoast has a new Fire Station facility. We usually get the left-over crumbs, as anyone can see at-a-glance when it comes to the three existing Fire Stations (or three Elementary School for that matter, Kings Mountain, Farallone View and El Granada.) THIS time the voters spoke, and the entire District was able to KEEP CAL FIRE, and the Millions of Dollars in district savings went to an investment for our futures, WITHOUT RAISING TAXES, and MORTGAGE FREE! I sure wish we could say that for the CUSD Budget, because at every turn they have their hand out for more money. (Mr. Burke for School Superintendent! Do not worry Gary, I am just kidding!)
The increased tourist traffic alone creates more cliff rescues, and Station 41 is closer than Station 40 by 7 miles and GOD KNOWS how many response minutes on a crowded #hmbgridlock weekend. Nearby Quarry Park is a tinderbox of Eucalyptus that, on a windy weekend, could burn down many homes in El Granada, were it to catch fire. Now, there will be a fully equipped station of trained firefighters to put out a wildland blaze in the hills. I feel blessed that for once we get to have something nice, something new to boast about.
And, tonight, the MCC Meeting had Cal Fire Deputy Chief Cox on their Agenda explaining the new ZONEHAVEN, an Emergency Evacuation by Zone alert system model he has been working on since early January. He said it would be ready for public roll-out, by November, and true to his word, it was! You should check it out: http:myzone.Zonehaven.com
One thing: It works off SMC ALERT so if you are not signed up, you will not get notified so DO IT TODAY!
www.SMCALERT.info
Do you think the District will ever need three times the amount of crews and apparatus anytime soon? Will you welcome the development that will be required to maximize the potential of a station meant for three times as many fire fighters as we now have? Does the new station and the spiffy evacuation plan flip the script on opposition to Big Wave? No more safety concerns now that we have three times more capacity than we use. Right?
"Now, there will be a fully equipped station of trained firefighters to put out a wildland blaze in the hills."
There already is. No new fire fighting capabilities because of the new station. Not one new fire fighter or piece of apparatus. Nobody is safer than they were before the station was built.
Well, at least mid coasters have something to be proud of. Just like us lucky folks in HMB can be proud of the library that is three times bigger than the one we had. Too bad we couldn't make the payment we owe on it this year but hey, some other city council 10 years from now will have to deal with it.
Oh heck, just give up. We need three times the library and three times the sewage, and three times the fire stations and three times the water and three times the highway capacity and three times as many cops, and three times as many public employees and three times as many classrooms, and three times as many of everything we have just so we can be ready....for what? Three times as many locals? Three times as many visitors?
And is that fire station really big enough? Would we all not be served better if they built two more just like it? And what about that dump we have at the end of Main Street? Is that building good enough? Is the fire training apparatus, AKA tower, tall enough? Do we need three times as many of those too? Can we afford a helicopter?
Yes we can!! Folks a nice Sikorsky S-76+ goes for less the 7 Million dollars! We could get two of them. Imagine the boasting we could do? Or better yet, lets buy a flying water tanker. We could buy a few of them for 13 million. Sure, they wouldn't exactly be state of the art jets but imagine the improved response time should El Granada catch on fire.
Yep. Three times bigger. Now we can develop the midcoast because we now have three times the capacity! What? You didn't think increasing the ability of property developers to cash in isn't part of the plan? Got to put the infrastructure in place folks. And they are doing it.
Fortunately, John Charles Ullom and “Coastside” aren’t doing regional planning or fire planning...
Big Wave as a project was approved by the SMC Planning, SMC BOS and CCC. If it doesn't get built to meet the developer's, investor's profitability goals and SMC BOS tax revenue expectations, then expect lawsuits against SMC(taxpayer dollars), that will at least equal the shortfall. Remember Beachwood? Big Wave as a local cause will most likely live on in infamy as did the Beach House and Ghost Mall. But, pragmatically what leverage do the Coastside locals or local Coastside government agencies practically have to stop the project or downsize it? CFPD under the CA Health and Safety Codes has to plan for future requirements. The CFPD Board and CalFire Management don't have a choice in the matter. I don't want to give the impression Station 41 design is all about the Big Wave project. Big Wave is just one of many future requirements in the District.
The world is changing. While Trump has taken a four year vacation from global climate change, the world and California haven't. More low humidity days in a row on the Coastside. A large fuel load in the neighboring wildlands. Look around and compare the upper reaches of El Granada and Montara to the Oakland Hills, before the 1991 conflagration. What's SMC doing to mitigate the tree and shrub fire fuel load? What can residents practically do to affordably mitigate the fuel load risks SMC says are their responsibility? Why are insurance companies refusing to renew home insurance policies on the Coastside? Look at the wildland fires in Malibu that burned right down to the clay bluffs and sand on the beach.
There is a real threat to Coastside residents ability to continue to live in their homes on the Coastside. Look at other burned out California communities, deaths, residents displaced for years, years to rebuild and a majority of the former residents permanently relocated elsewhere.
For many years, the HMB Station 40 was refered to derisively by some as the Taj Mahal, implying it was overbuilt. Now, John Charles Ullom calls it "dump we have at the end of Main Street", presumably because the fire training structure was added to it and the brick facade the HMB Mayor insisted on wasn't aesthetically pleasing enough. But, Station 40 has found critical uses over the decades. CalFire staged a water tender at Station 40, that responded to the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion, where hydrant pressure and access failed. CalFire has staged wildlands fire fighting equipment at Station 40, that responded to local wildland fires, that fortunately were stopped before reaching the Coastside.
A partnership has been formed between the Coastside community and CalFire that needs to be nurtured. More members of the community are involved in the CERT program and the training room in the new Station 41 will be utilized for that. Supplying the infrastructure and equipment to the CalFire Professionals, HMB Fire Volunteers and CERT Volunteers is essential to preserving the safety and possibly the survival of the community.
"Despite its size, the station’s staff capacity will remain at its current level of three firefighters per shift with an on-duty captain."
Wow. Folks, think about this. Thirteen Million to build a station three times bigger but no plans to increase staffing.
Three times as many beds but no more staff. This monument to Gary Burke's ego is a huge waste. We have homeless people. We have school teachers who can barely survive. We have a society that cares little about anybody who isn't a property owner. We send cops with guns to deal with mentally ill people instead of properly trained professionals.
And we now have a brand new Fire station three times bigger than we currently need. It is built to accommodate a future that envisions...what? Three times as many citizens and business than we have now? Really? Does anybody see that happening?
Why not rent out some of those extra beds to organizations that serve homeless people? Mr Burke? Are you down with that? I doubt it. When they name the station after you, you won't want it to be associated with such people.
We should all be outraged. Thirteen million dollars. Was this really the best way to spend that money? The Coastside Fire Department receives way too much of our money. The Taj Mahal Gary built is proof of that. We need to reallocate the funds to our schools.
Thirteen Million dollars! That's like almost real money!!
Yeah $13M.
The new Station 41 is designed for a fifty year lifetime. The old Station 41 functioned for more than fifty years. Consider what the traffic will be like on Cabrillo in fifty years. Will Coastsiders under the influence be able to handle SMC roundabouts? Will Cabrillo Highway be retreated from Surfer's Beach in fifty years? Four story high-rises on Princeton marshes? Putting out electrical vehicle fires and cleaning up the toxic spills?
Since HMBFPD and PMFPD consolidated into CFPD, the emphasis has been serving the WHOLE District without raising taxes anywhere in the District. The charter of the District is Fire Protection and Emergency Services under the California Health and Safety Codes, not John Charles Ullom's incompatible priorities.
The Midcoast is now more than a 'burb of HMB. The requirements and threats to public safety have shifted over the decades and will continue to shift over the next fifty years. It's a matter of getting the emergency response resources to a fire or emergency within the response time. It's not just Firefighters and Paramedics, it's also the right apparatus and equipment for a particular emergency(medical emergency, vehicle crash, fire, rescue, airport, harbor, cliff rescue...).
According to the article, the Coastside Battalion Chief is going to be basing out of the new Station 41, no longer Station 40. The new Station 41 is now the central station in the District and is capable of hosting more than a single engine company and ladder truck.
Consider also that approximately $2M of the $13M was for approval delays. First for which Coastside political entity controls the CFPD Board and where a new fire station goes, then another year plus for the addressing the concern of a once per 500 year tsunami event getting the new station driveway apron wet. That's the local tax of Coastside politics.
Congratulations to the CFPD Board and CalFire for completing this important project for the Coastside, without hitting the community up for more taxes. It's also a testament to what is possible in Coastside regional governance.
A little traffic and parking engineering would cut down the need for emergency services. We need to reconsider the need for brand new large buildings. I remember when the old building was new. I'd ride by on my sting-ray bike. There was a firefighter that would mow that little patch of lawn with surgical precision, perfect posture, perfect hair, slender with a crew cut and a big smile. He must have been out there twice a week.
Coastside wrote:
"A little traffic and parking engineering would cut down the need for emergency services."
Roughly 80% of the calls are medical emergencies. A little human engineering as far as better diet and exercise, substance abuse cessation, curbing driving under the influence, drowning, falling off cliffs, boating accidents, swimming mishaps, surfing mishaps, aircraft accidents...
The whole Coastside is cooked as far as traffic planning. CalTrans and SMC are mitigating going from D to F graded traffic flows. The Coastside job housing imbalance is a failure in community planning. The Midcoast residents and local government agencies are politically powerless to change their local planning. CFPD like many other local agencies is the tail on the dog. CFPD still has to meet response times as the traffic gets worse.
Coastside wrote:
"We need to reconsider the need for brand new large buildings."
Not really the community's call. SMC BOS has already approved four story live work buildings for Princeton. Maybe they will wind up being harbor view live work condo's by the time they actually get built. No Midcoast government agency can do anything about it. The CFPD Board doesn't have any legal control or choice as far as providing fire and emergency services to those SMC and CCC approved multistory buildings and their occupants, under the California Health and Safety Codes.
With global climate change, when the El Granada and Montara Blue Gum Eucalyptus and beetle fungus dying pines fire hazards have multiple days of low humidity and are declared red flag fire danger, where are the extra Firefighters going to be staged? Communities that provide the resources, get the emergency resource staging from outside agencies.
"I remember when the old building was new. I'd ride by on my sting-ray bike. There was a firefighter that would mow that little patch of lawn with surgical precision, perfect posture, perfect hair, slender with a crew cut and a big smile. He must have been out there twice a week."
Make the Coastside Great Again. Eight years ago there was a referendum on this and two thirds of the LOCAL voters voted to move CFPD forward and recalled three Directors that wanted to go back to the not so good old days.
