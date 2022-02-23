This year marks the 80th anniversary of the widespread internment of Bay Area and West Coast U.S. citizens of Japan descent. In recognition of this event, on Saturday Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Feb. 19 "A Day of Remembrance: Japanese American Evacuation."
United States Executive Order 9066, issued on Feb. 19, 1942, authorized the forced evacuation and incarceration of thousands of citizens because of their Japanese ancestry. Over 2 ½ years, the U.S. government removed Japanese Americans from their homes throughout the Bay Area and up and down the West Coast, separating families and forcing them into concentration camps.
Newsom's proclamation states: "We honor their sacrifice, as well as the resilience that made it possible for thousands of Japanese-American families to reclaim and rebuild their lives after the war. A decision motivated by discrimination and xenophobia, the internment of Japanese Americans was a betrayal of our most sacred values as a nation that we must never repeat. This stain on our history should remind us to always stand up for our fellow Americans, regardless of their national origin or immigration status, and protect the civil rights and liberties that we hold dear."
During the relocation process, a facility called the Tanforan Assembly Center was opened at the Tanforan Racetrack in San Bruno. Occupied from April 28, 1942, to Oct. 13, 1942, the assembly center held 8,033 evacuees from the San Francisco Bay Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.