California last month passed more than two dozen laws designed to help the state’s housing crisis through incentives, grant programs and tweaking zoning designations.
One of those bills, Senate Bill 9, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September and will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, allows property owners to subdivide a single-family lot into two houses or duplexes. Senate Bill 10 gives city governments more flexibility to build 10-unit apartment complexes near public transit hubs.
On Sept. 28, Newsom continued his housing initiative by signing 27 bills designed to promote sub-market-rate units for developers and persuade local governments to approve more affordable units. This legislation is coupled with the state’s Sept. 16 approval of a $10 billion housing package that Newsom estimated will create more than 84,000 new affordable homes.
The legislation also created a new state Housing Accountability Unit, which is designed to get counties and cities to follow state housing laws to increase the number of affordable units. The bill allows the state to sue local governments if they don’t comply.
These laws are designed to create more housing while still preserving lower-income units. But experts believe that because of the development costs required by property owners, the new laws likely won’t significantly affect the state’s high housing prices. A study from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, estimated that out of the state’s 7.5 million single-family housing parcels, just over 700,000, around 10 percent, would be eligible for development.
Though there is potential to build on up to 10 percent of the city of Half Moon Bay’s single-family lots, because SB 9 doesn’t impose affordability requirements, there’s no guarantee the units would sell below market value, Community Development Director Jill Ekas wrote in an email to the Review.
More than 80 percent of Half Moon Bay’s residential land is zoned for single-family use. According to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 five-year American Community Survey, Half Moon Bay has 4,835 housing units, and the average price of an owner-occupied housing unit is $999,500, nearly 20 percent higher than what the survey identified as the surrounding San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley Metro area. The survey also estimated that the median gross rent in Half Moon Bay ranged between $1,316 and $2,389.
Ekas said the city is interested to see if providing multi-family housing units on single-family lots will be more popular among private property owners or developers interested in duplexes. While duplexes are usually more affordable, they often present a lower return on investment compared to single-family homes. Breaking up single-family lots up to, at most, four units also brings in size limitations. If a qualified lot is divided by two, each new lot must be at least 1,200 square feet.
Before SB 9 was passed, the city joined other municipalities in sending a letter to the state requesting it change the language of the bill to better guarantee affordable housing and water supply, but it was not amended, Ekas said. Currently, single-family lots are allowed just two large units, a whole house with an accessory dwelling unit.
The new law requires owners to live on the property for three years after the lot is subdivided as a preemptive measure to prevent developers from buying lots and renting out portions of neighborhoods. The law also excludes farms, wetlands, areas of high risk of fire or flooding. SB 10 also makes it easier for cities to develop complexes by skipping the extensive California Environmental Quality Act. That process can drive up costs and delay projects for months, if not years.
Like other jurisdictions, Half Moon Bay will have to wait and see how the state’s latest efforts will impact the affordable housing stock at the local level. The other state bills passed last week may also take time for homeowners to see their effect.
Some bills, like Senate Bill 290, incentivizes developers to build for low-income college students. Meanwhile, the California Housing Finance Agency’s ADU Grant Program announced it would fund $100 million in grants for moderate and low-income homeowners to use $25,000 to build accessory dwelling units on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.