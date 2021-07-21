Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District will purchase and preserve Cloverdale Ranch in southern San Mateo County after the state approved $8 million for the property as part of its $262.6 billion budget passed last week.
The property, over 6,200 acres of undeveloped land, stretches south from Pescadero to the county line and is home to the endangered San Francisco garter snake. The funding will allow Midpen to establish a preserve and provide public access to the property in the future.
— from staff reports
